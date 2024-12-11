N.Y. Department of Health acknowledges Early Intervention Program issues, but families say they need solutions

New York families still waiting on solution to Early Intervention hub problems

NEW YORK — Early intervention therapy is critical for some children's development, but New York families say services have been delayed for weeks, putting the future of these babies and toddlers at risk.

On Oct. 15, the state Department of Health launched a new online system for the Early Intervention Program called the Hub. It's where providers enter child data, approve services and issue payments to therapists.

In interviews, emails to CBS News New York and an online petition, thousands have reported a statewide disruption of care, and many therapists say they're not getting a regular paycheck.

The New York State Department of Health is no longer denying the problem, but frustrated families and providers tell CBS News New York investigator Mahsa Saeidi they still need a solution.

DOH cites security, stability over reason for switch to the Hub

According to a recent state audit, New York's program had issues, including a shortage of providers with only 3 of 4 kids getting timely therapy.

The comptroller also found the old online system was not efficient and needed an upgrade. The DOH says they had concerns about the system's security and stability, too.

So in 2019, they hired the vendor Public Consulting Group (PCG) to develop and implement the Hub. When Saeidi contacted DOH about disruptions in November, they denied the problem.

Part of their statement read, "At this time, there's been no interruption of services."

New York City-based pediatrician Dr. Nick Faraci responded to that statement.

"That's not true. Services have not even started for a long, long period of time, and we've never seen this before," he said.

DOH has now tweaked their statement "based on provider feedback." They now say "significant enhancements" have been made to the Hub, "including improving system performance speed."

The DOH also claims they've issued payments to 20% of providers, distributing $5 million.

Long Island officials call for investigation into contract

Long Island Assemblymembers Jodi Giglio and Ari Brown have heard complaints from constituents and counties who administer the Early Intervention Program.

"It used to take five to 10 minutes, now it's taking anywhere from three to seven hours to put one person in," Giglio said. "The system is not working."

"I'm calling for an investigation into how this contract got even started. Aside from the rollout, how did this contract get approved?" Brown said.

Giglio claims after the Hub's rollout, the vendor, PCG, stopped meeting with counties.

"They just said, well this is not productive, we're not going to have any more meetings," she said.

The DOH says the weekly meetings with PCG are ongoing and never stopped.

In the meantime, the old system is set to go offline by Dec. 31.

"One solution is to have both systems continue to run alongside each other where you can still pull information so people can still get care?" Saeidi said.

"Yeah, yeah, and to get the providers paid," Giglio said.

"They care about the kids, but they have to survive as well," Brown said.

A DOH spokesperson told Saeidi they're assessing whether the old system should remain available in 2025. Saeidi also called and emailed PCG but has not heard back.

"The kids are the ones that are paying for this"

Without any solutions to the ongoing issue, kids like Laura Dakins' granddaughter, Nova, continue to be impacted.

Nova was born premature and immediately began receiving therapy through New York's Early Intervention Program, and Dakins says it's working.

"I got a team in. The team was beautiful ... But now all of a sudden, there's a glitch in the system," Dakins said.

Dakins says Nova's services are being delayed.

"Now when I need Nova to have the services coming in, she's not even in the computer," she said. "Just get it straightened out. The kids are the ones that are paying for this."

The New York state comptroller sent a letter to DOH Commissioner James McDonald, asking him to take action now and saying he's concerned kids aren't getting therapy during a critical time of development.