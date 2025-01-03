How much will congestion pricing cost to drive into New York City? A breakdown of the new tolls

NEW YORK -- Congestion pricing is making a comeback in New York City after Gov. Kathy Hochul announced plans to restart the controversial program.

Under the updated plan, daily commuters would be charged $9 to enter Manhattan's Congestion Relief Zone during peak hours. That's down from the original rate of $15.

With the tolls set to start on Jan. 5, here's what drivers need to know about the price.

How much will congestion pricing cost for cars?

For most drivers, it will cost $9 to enter Manhattan's Congestion Relief Zone during peak daytime hours. The peak hours are from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends.

During off-peak hours, tolls will be reduced by 75%. So a $9 ride becomes $2.25.

What about for other vehicles?

Motorcycles: $4.50 during peak daytime hours

Small trucks and non-commuter buses: $14.50 during peak daytime hours

Large trucks and sightseeing buses: $21.60 during peak daytime hours

Taxis and black cars: $0.75 per trip

App-based for-hire vehicles: $1.50 per trip

While most vehicles are only charged once a day, taxis and rideshares will be charged 75 cents or $1.50 per trip, respectively. The daily tolling period starts at midnight and ends at 11:59 p.m.

Are there exemptions?

Yes, exemptions were made for certain emergency and government vehicles, school and commuter buses, as well as low-income drivers and those who have medical conditions that prevent them from using mass transit.

Drivers who make less than $50,000 a year can enroll in the Low-Income Discount Plan to receive a 50% discount that kicks in after the 10th toll of a month. Learn more about the exemptions here.

E-ZPass users save about 50% compared to paying by mail, and they can receive a credit when they take the Holland, Hugh L. Carey, Lincoln or Queens-Midtown tunnels into Manhattan during peak hours. Sign up for E-ZPass here.

For the first 60 days of the program, drivers will only be charged the congestion pricing tolls, no additional fees or fines, the MTA said in the initial plan.