Hope and solutions for dealing with mental health, a "Breaking the Stigma" special

NEW YORK -- Hope is one of the most important pieces of dealing with a mental illness. All you need is someone to just say, "I see you and I understand."

CBS News New York's Cindy Hsu's mental illness did not stop her. Now, she's highlighting hope and solutions in this year's "Breaking the Stigma" special.

The holiday season fills many of us with optimism and positivity, which are so important for our mental health. But as we head into the holidays, we also understand there are those who face the struggles of mental illness, either their own or that of a loved one, and that may make this time of year especially challenging.

No matter what the season, issues surrounding mental health can be ever present. That's why we're highlighting some incredible people, programs and treatments. Some are free or easy to access, while others are more serious interventions.

We start in the middle of a New York City landmark with Jose Cruz and his life affirming message of love and courage. Along the way, hear from fashion designer and social activist Kenneth Cole, who is lending his voice and corporate muscle to the issue, and from "The Price is Right" host Drew Carrey, who has openly discussed his battles with dark thoughts and even suicide attempts in his teens and 20s. Also meet the father-daughter writing duo behind "A Haunted Girl," which shares an important message of hope and help.

While this barely scratches the surface of the many mental health challenges people may face and the array of modalities available to help treat them, the most important takeaway is that there is help. Reach out to family, resources you may have at work or professionals.

Get help

If you or anyone you know is in distress, call or text the Suicide Crisis Lifeline at 988 for free guidance and counseling 24/7.