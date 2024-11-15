Morristown High School's many clubs keeping more than 150-year-old history alive

MORRISTOWN, N.J. -- Morristown High School opened its doors on December 13, 1869 on Maple Avenue. The first graduates were the Class of 1874, consisting of eight students -- five girls and three boys.

"The Heritage Club really likes to celebrate cultural history, especially of our school, since we're so diverse and we've been around for so long," Heritage Club President Natalie Verga told CBS News New York.

The school's Heritage Club is modeled after a college tour, and the students revel in recounting the school's rich history.

"I never knew that we had so many people do so many amazing things. And we even had alumni fight in World War One, World War Two and the Vietnam War," Verga said. "So just learning about the contributions that people have made is really interesting."

"Right here in the middle is the 1948 Morristown High School football state champion trophy. It was actually found in the dumpster behind Morristown High School by a janitor, and it was passed along to Hennessey's Bar, which used to be an establishment here in Morristown. Then, it was later donated back to Morristown High School, and this is how we started our Heritage Club here today," said Heritage Club Secretary Christian Vandergroff.

Morristown played its first football game back in 1901, just a small footnote to a special place.

"We have sports, we have diversity, we have great academics. I think there's just a lot of great people here, and everybody can do their own thing and they can be whatever they want here at Morristown High School," Vandergroff said.

"There's no pressure to fit in or be a certain type of person or change yourself, because everyone here is still a Morristown student, we're all Colonials, so that's what makes it so important," said Verga.

Rotary Club still going strong

Morristown also has a vibrant and thriving club of Rotarians.

"I'm shocked, actually. Debbie is so fabulous as an advisor, and the club has grown every year since I've been here," Morristown Rotary Club President Meryl Johnson said.

"I'm really proud of all my students. They go out, they work hard, they really have a sense of community. We have a motto of, 'Service above self,' and I really feel that's really what they own," said advisor Deborah Petrucci.

"Honestly, I just love everyone and I love being able to volunteer with them and make the community a better place," said student Jazzmine Walker.

"I'm definitely inspired by our great club leaders, they do a great job of getting people together and presenting us with these opportunities that we get because we're in such a unique space," student Ainsley Avers said.

Gallery of Honor displays athletic history

We can't talk about Morristown High School without mentioning the incredible athletic programs -- from state champions in lacrosse and girls basketball, to a historically good football program. Now, thanks to alumni like Joe Goryeb, Class of 1975, the entire athletic history is on display in the halls.

"I was embraced into this school district, was on the football team and immediately was welcomed into this town and the community. And I was very fortunate enough to have been on two state championship teams in 1974, 1975," he said. "So when they approached us about a Gallery of Honor here, I knew that this would be a sense of pride for the school, and we thought it was a phenomenal idea, because it was such an important part of my life."

Morristown High School was built for a diverse community with diverse interest -- from students who love and excel at pottery, to a student named Emily Bongo who beat the drum for a therapy dog program to help students in need, to the community coming together to parade the state champion lacrosse team through town.