Congestion pricing maps show which New York roads and tunnels will and will not be impacted

NEW YORK -- Congestion pricing is back on track in New York City, and we're learning more details about exactly how the tolls will work.

A judge ruled Friday night in favor of New York, quashing a lawsuit in New Jersey that was meant to stop it.

Most drivers have heard about the $9 toll to enter Manhattan at or below 60th Street in what's called the Congestion Relief Zone. Now, we have a look at where you will and won't be charged.

How do the congestion pricing tolls work in Manhattan?

Manhattan's Congestion Relief Zone starts at 60th Street and heads south to include the Lincoln, Holland and Hugh L. Carey tunnels on the Hudson River side, and the Queensboro Bridge, Queens Midtown Tunnel, Williamsburg Bridge, Manhattan Bridge and Brooklyn Bridge on the East Side.

Drivers will be charged when they enter the Congestion Relief Zone using the Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queensboro or Williamsburg Bridges, or the Holland, Hugh L. Carey, Lincoln or Queens-Midtown tunnels.

Drivers coming from the Bronx or Upper Manhattan will be charged once they reach 60th Street.

Some roadways, like the FDR Drive and West Side Highway, will be excluded, as long as vehicles stay off the city street grid.

People living in the congestion pricing zone

New Yorkers who live within the Congestion Relief Zone will not be charged to drive or park around the area.

They will only be charged once they leave and cross back into the zone.

What roads are excluded from congestion pricing?

Vehicles that stay on the FDR Drive or the West Side Highway will be excluded, as will vehicles on the Hugh L. Carey Tunnel connections to West Street.

Toll scanners will track vehicles at multiple points along the excluded roadways. If a vehicle is detected bypassing the congestion zone in a "reasonable period of time," it will not be charged. If a vehicle is no longer detected without leaving the zone -- say, for example, to park just off the roadway -- it will be charged.

The MTA says additional scanners have been installed north of 60th Street and on the excluded roadways to monitor traffic and collect data.

Congestion pricing at Brooklyn crossings

A closer look at how Brooklyn crossings are impacted by congestion pricing. CBS News New York

Brooklyn drivers will be charged to make the connection between the FDR Drive and the Brooklyn crossings "if the trip cannot be made exclusively on highways," according to the MTA.

Vehicles can travel from the FDR Drive to the Brooklyn Bridge and from the Brooklyn Bridge to the FDR Drive northbound without entering the street grid, so they will not be tolled. However, vehicles traveling from the Brooklyn Bridge to the FDR south enter the grid at Pearl Street and will be tolled.

FDR Drive to Brooklyn Bridge: Not tolled

Brooklyn Bridge to FDR Drive North: Not tolled

Brooklyn Bridge to FDR Drive South: Tolled

Vehicles traveling between the FDR Drive and the Manhattan and Williamsburg bridges also have to enter the grid and, therefore, will be tolled.

FDR Drive to Manhattan Bridge: Tolled

FDR Drive to Williamsburg Bridge: Tolled

The same policy stands for the Hugh L. Carey Tunnel. Vehicles traveling both north and south between the tunnel and West Street will not be tolled, because they are staying on the excluded roadways. However, vehicles exiting the tunnel into Trinity Place or elsewhere in the congestion zone will be tolled.

Hugh L. Carey Tunnel to/from West Street: Not tolled, unless exiting into Trinity Place

Congestion pricing coming from Queens

A map of Queens crossings into Manhattan and how they will be impacted by congestion pricing. CBS News New York

Drivers traveling between the FDR Drive and the Queensboro Bridge will have to pay, unless they are traveling on the upper level into the Upper East Side, where the ramp exits onto 62nd Street.

Vehicles traveling between the FDR Drive and the Queens Midtown Tunnel will also be tolled, because the connection involves local streets.

FDR Drive to Queensboro Bridge: Tolled, except for upper level exit onto 62nd Street on Upper East Side

FDR Drive to Queens Midtown Tunnel: Tolled

E-ZPass drivers will receive a $3 credit for taking the tunnels during peak times.

Congestion pricing from New Jersey drivers



A closer look at the New Jersey crossings impacted by congestion pricing. CBS News New York

New Jersey drivers will also have to pay to get from the West Side Highway to both the Holland and Lincoln tunnels, because they enter the street grid.

West Side Highway to Holland Tunnel: Tolled

West Side Highway to Lincoln Tunnel: Tolled

EZ-Pass drivers taking these tunnels will be eligible for the $3 credit.

So where can you avoid the congestion pricing tolls?

Heading south:

FDR Drive > Brooklyn Bridge

West Side Highway/West Street > Hugh L. Carey Tunnel

Heading north:

Brooklyn Bridge > FDR Drive north

Queensboro Bridge > FDR Drive upper level exit to 62nd