A mini nor'easter is bringing snow and rain to the NYC area. Here's when the weather will clear.

A mini nor'easter centered off the Jersey Shore is bringing a mix of snow and rain to the New York City area today, making it feel more like winter than mid-April.

The coastal low's mixed bag of precipitation has been impacting the Tri-State Area since Friday.

Winter weather and flood advisories

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Sullivan and Ulster Counties in New York through 2 p.m. Saturday. An advisory for Orange and Putnam counties expires at 10 a.m.

A Coastal Flood Statement was issued on the south shores of Nassau and Suffolk counties on Long Island, as well as the waterfronts of Staten Island in New York City, and Union, Essex and Hudson counties in New Jersey for Saturday's high-tide cycles.

A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for Ocean County from 7 p.m. Saturday through 1 a.m. Sunday.

How much snow?

Most areas have gotten rain, totaling over two inches in some locations, while the northwestern suburbs received up to five inches of snow in some spots.

Additional snowfall amounts may total between 1-2 inches before tapering off by noon Saturday.

A cold, wet and windy weekend

Following the round of heavy rain and snow overnight Friday into the morning hours, the rest of Saturday will feature periods of light rain, mist and drizzle. With the low lingering offshore, winds will be active, gusting to between 20-35 mph at times, with gusts in excess of 40 mph possible at the immediate coastline.

Another effect of the coastal low being nearby will be the chance of some minor coastal flooding, especially along the south shore of Long Island, where up to one foot of inundation may occur.

Highs on Saturday will feel more like late February, only reaching the upper 30s to low 40s at best. Drizzle, fog, and occasional light showers will linger into the overnight hours, with lows in the 30s to around 40.

A slight chance of additional showers lasts through early Sunday morning, especially for eastern Long Island. Then, as the coastal low departs, the rest of Sunday should present improving conditions, with clearing skies and temperatures returning to near normal levels in the upper 50s to low 60s.

