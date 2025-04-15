Windy Wednesday ahead for NYC area

First Alert Weather: Gusty winds Tuesday night in New York - 4/15/25

Tuesday was an interesting day for weather, with Mother Nature delivering mild temperatures, gusty winds and even a few renegade severe thunderstorms that produced some damage in northwestern New Jersey.

While the thunderstorm threat has diminished, a stray leftover shower is possible through the overnight period.

High winds persist

The gusty winds won't diminish though, as gusts between 30-45 mph will persist into Wednesday.

Along with the high winds comes a drop in temperatures Tuesday night, with lows getting into the 30s and 40s. Due to the ongoing winds, windchill values will reach the 20s and 30s by Wednesday morning.

March-like temperatures

As Wednesday progresses, the sun will be in and out of the clouds, with periods of completely overcast skies. It will feel more like March, as temperatures struggle to reach the low 50s, and windchills stay in the 30s and 40s.

A return to warmer temps comes by Friday, with no measurable precipitation likely through the end of the week.