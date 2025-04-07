MTA, feds reach agreement that could keep NYC congestion pricing tolls in place into the fall

The MTA and the Trump administration have reached an agreement that could keep New York City congestion pricing in place into the fall.

Once the agreed-to timeline expires, a judge would have final say on what will happen next with the controversial tolling program, CBS News New York's Elijah Westbrook confirmed Monday night.

Weeks after the launch, President Trump and the U.S. Department of Transportation tried to kill the toll, giving New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and the MTA a March 21 deadline to pull the plug. That deadline was eventually pushed back 30 days.

The state, however, remained defiant, saying the program would still move forward.

During its March committee meetings, the MTA revealed that congestion pricing is showing signs of continued success. It reported that $51.9 million was collected in February, $3.3 million more than in January.

As for the type of vehicles that entered the congestion relief zone in Manhattan, 66% were passenger vehicles, 24% were taxis or for-hire vehicles, 9% were trucks, and 1% were buses and motorcycles.

In addition, the Finance Committee announced that the MTA was still on track to meet its year-end goal of $500 million, adding $78 million of that money will eventually be transferred to the so-called "lock box" for use during capital projects.

Congestion pricing background

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber has praised the plan as meeting the moment.

"I hope New Yorkers, whatever their opinion, can recognize that this is a significant moment when we are saying that we can do things to address the big challenges that we as a city and a region face," Lieber previously said. "Congestion pricing says that we're not going to just going to keep putting our heads in the sand about the impact of congestion. We're not going to pretend that we don't have a limited amount on our streets. We're going to do something about the problem that congestion is creating, and with it, improve our transit."

The plan had been in the works for two decades.

It was backed by former Mayor Michael Bloomberg and former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and over the years has been met with tremendous opposition. Former Mayor Bill de Blasio initially opposed the plan, preferring a millionaire's tax instead, but ultimately climbed on board.

After years of planning, environmental reviews, and so on, congestion pricing was expected to start in the summer of 2024, but, just days before it was set to begin, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a pause on the plan -- one which she lifted after the election, while lowering the toll from $15 to $9.

