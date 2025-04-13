UConn Women's NCAA Tournament victory parade is today. See a map of the route.

The UConn women's basketball team will celebrate its NCAA championship with a victory parade in downtown Hartford on Sunday.

The Huskies earned their record 12th title with an 82-59 win over defending champion South Carolina on Sunday night in Tampa, Florida.

"The UConn women's basketball team has proven that they are the best in the nation, and now it's time for Connecticut to give them the victory celebration they have earned," Gov. Ned Lamont said. "The student-athletes on this team have worked very hard and they deserve to know how much we appreciate everything they've accomplished. I urge basketball fans from all over Connecticut to come to Hartford ... and let them know just how proud we are of our hometown team."

The parade was originally scheduled for Saturday, but was postponed for one day due to rain in the forecast.

When does the UConn parade start and end?

The parade will begin at 1 p.m., followed by a rally outside of the main entrance of the XL Center on Trumbull Street at approximately 1:30 p.m. Players, coaches and other guests will be on hand to give speeches.

Map of route for UConn parade

The parade will step off at the State Capitol building at the intersection of Trinity and Elm streets. From there, it will proceed north on Trinity Street, go through the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch, turn right (east) onto Jewell Street, turn left (north) onto Trumbull Street, and end at the intersection of Asylum and Trumbull streets.

Street closures for UConn parade

Trinity Street, between Capitol and Elm streets from Pulaski Circle, will be closed between 8 a.m. and approximately 12 p.m.

Trumbull Street, between Church and Asylum, will be closed from 9 a.m. to approximately 3 p.m. Hartford 21 residents will be allowed to enter and exit their garage until 11 a.m.

UConn women's basketball championship history

With their 12 championships, all won under legendary coach Geno Auriemma, the Huskies are the most decorated program in NCAA history. They lifted the trophy in 1995, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, and, now, 2025. The next closest is Tennessee with eight, but none since 2008.

In their victory over South Carolina on Sunday, graduate student Azzi Fudd and freshman Sarah Strong each scored 24 points, and senior Paige Bueckers added 17.

"Maybe what this [championship] means is that there were a lot of people that didn't think it would ever happen. There are a lot of people that hoped it would never happen. I'm glad we were able to get to that spot that Connecticut has occupied. In the last 30 years, I don't know that any program has meant more to their sport than what UConn has meant to women's basketball," Auriemma said on Sunday.