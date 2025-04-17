Watch CBS News
ICE says more than 200 illegal immigrants apprehended in NYC-area operation

Immigration and Customs Enforcement says its agents and law enforcement partners apprehended 206 illegal immigrants during a weeklong operation in and around New York City. 

ICE says it targeted "egregious criminal alien offenders" in the operation, which took place from April 6-12. 

ICE said the enforcement was concentrated on New York City, but extended to Long Island and the lower Hudson Valley. 

According to ICE, 121 of the 206 apprehended had "significant criminal convictions or are currently facing charges for crimes such as murder, assault, arson, sex crimes, drug crimes and firearms crimes." 

"The majority of the aliens arrested have egregious criminal histories to include manslaughter, rape, assault, drug trafficking and sex assault against minors," ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations New York City Acting Field Office Director Judith Almodovar said.  

"New York is much safer today because of the hard work of ICE and our law enforcement partners," acting ICE Director Todd Lyons said. "Throughout this enhanced enforcement operation, we targeted the most dangerous alien offenders in some of the most crime-infested neighborhoods in and around the city of New York." 

Word of the arrests come as protesters are set to gather in New York City and around the country as part of a national "Communities Not Cages" day of action against the Trump administration's uptick in detentions and deportations. 

CBS News New York's Lisa Rozner will have more on this story tonight at 5 p.m. 

