Watch Live: Class Act with Chris Wragge visits Denzel Washington School of the Arts
MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. -- Denzel Washington School of the Arts in Mount Vernon prepares students for college and careers in the arts industry, opening doors most couldn't imagine walking through.
Founded in 2015, it serves grades six through 12, with an enrollment of about 450 students.
CBS News New York's Chris Wragge is live for our latest Class Act, sharing what makes the school so special.
Live performances continue
We have more performances from student vocalist Leanna Laino, poet laureate Kaitlyn Leslie, vocalist Charlize Ford and vocalist Eric Buchanan.
Hear from some of the students
Hear from student vocalist Matthew Samuels, a dance routine from Madison Govia and performance from the DWSA Chorale choir.
Helping students hone their craft
The Denzel Washington School of the Arts in Mount Vernon was founded in 2015. To go there, students have to be good and they have to be smart.
The school provides an inroad to get into the arts and entertainment industry, opening doors they never thought could be opened.
Talent is what makes Denzel Washington School of the Arts so special.
With an enrollment around 450 students, you audition to get in, and when you get in, it's not just about making the most of your opportunities, it's also about making the grade. Artistic performance aside, it's still all about the academics.
This school gets things done -- from acting, to singing, to jazz band to drum lines, the halls are alive with the sound of music.
