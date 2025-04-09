Bronx woman who had been stuck in Puerto Rico with her pet bird flying back to NYC

After first being denied, Bronx woman now allowed to fly home with pet bird

A Bronx woman who has been stranded in Puerto Rico with her emotional support parrot is set to return home.

Maria Fraterrigo is set to fly in to John F. Kennedy International Airport on Frontier Airlines Wednesday night.

Fraterrigo says she flew to Puerto Rico with her parrot Plucky with no issue, but when she tried to return home Saturday, the airline wouldn't let her board. According to the airline's website, only small household birds are allowed, and Fraterrigo should not have been allowed on the first flight.

Maria Fraterrigo

Her son said his mother wouldn't have been able to return to New York City without help from the media and others.

"Senator Schumer, Representatives Torres and Espaillat had helped. It's been a team effort. I think it's ridiculous that it took all of this to get done," Robert Fraterrigo said.

Frontier Airlines asked for a certificate from the vet to prove Plucky was healthy to fly. They also wanted proof that he was purchased in the U.S.