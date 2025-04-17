Bronx opera singer inspiring the next generation

Learning to sing opera has changed the life of Linda Collazo.

The Hunts Point native has performed at Carnegie Hall three times, and now she's hoping music will help change the lives of children in her backyard.

Collazo said passion for music started when she was roughly ten years old, The same age as some of her students.

"I'm from the South Bronx, in particular from Hunts Point, and especially like my students from the Bronx, like Abigail is from the Bronx. It just means a lot to me to help," said Collazo.

Collazo transformed her childhood bedroom into a studio where she says she teaches piano and singing lessons to roughly 20 students a week.

Her hope is that music will not only inspire children in Hunts Point, but serve as a gateway for new experiences.

"Because of the work I've done, certain places want to fund the education of these kids. And that's really, really important to me because even for myself, some of my opportunities learning music as a child were free, and it made a very big difference in my life," said Collazo.

To lean more about Piano Lessons offered by Collazo, click here.

You can email Erica with Bronx story ideas by CLICKING HERE.