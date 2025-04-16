9-year-old girl killed in Newark fire, 2 other children hospitalized, prosecutors say

A 9-year-old girl is dead and two other children are injured following an overnight fire in Newark, New Jersey, the Essex County prosecutor's office says.

The fire broke out shortly before 2 a.m. at a three-story row house on Astor Street. Video from the scene showed the top floor windows completely burnt out.

Essex County officials said the 9-year-old was pronounced dead at University Hospital, and two other children were hospitalized.

One woman told CBS News New York on the scene that her sister lives inside the home with several children. Another man who works nearby said he tried to help get them out.

"We tried to go up there and it just was too hot, we couldn't get up there, we tried. Went up there twice, then we went and got wet t-shirts, tried to go back up there again, couldn't get in," he said. "Luckily enough for everybody involved, the cops showed up right at that same time, they got here pretty fast... So we just focused on getting all the kids."

The Red Cross responded and is assisting two families with temporary shelter and emergency supplies.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Check back soon for the latest updates on this developing story.