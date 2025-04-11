Measles exposure warning issued for New Jersey Turnpike service area

Person with measles stopped at New Jersey Turnpike service area, health officials say

Person with measles stopped at New Jersey Turnpike service area, health officials say

Person with measles stopped at New Jersey Turnpike service area, health officials say

Travelers who stopped at a New Jersey Turnpike service area in Middlesex County earlier this month may have been exposed to measles, state health officials say.

The New Jersey Department of Health says an individual who does not live in New Jersey passed through the state while infected with measles on April 5.

According to officials, the infected individual stopped at the Thomas Edison Service Area on the southbound New Jersey Turnpike. The service area is located at milepost 92.9 between Interchanges 11 and 12 in Woodbridge Township.

Anyone who was at that service area between 8:15 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. on April 5 may have been exposed.

Health officials say no additional associated cases have been identified at this time. Anyone who may have been exposed could develop symptoms as late as April 26, according to the health department.

If you suspect you were exposed to measles or are sick, officials say you should call a health care provider ahead of time before going to a medical office or emergency department in order to minimize exposure to others.

The state health department says there have been three measles cases in New Jersey so far this year. All three patients were members of the same household in Bergen County.

How does measles spread and what are the symptoms?

Experts say measles is highly contagious, and the virus can remain in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves.

The virus is spread through mucus and saliva, and it can be spread through the air when a sick person coughs or sneezes.

Symptoms include a high fever, cough, runny nose, watery red eyes and a rash that appears as flat red spots.

Those who have not received their measles vaccine are most at risk.