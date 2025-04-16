Long Island homeowners claim hospital expansion construction damaged their houses

Homeowners who live near a hospital in West Islip are suing over damages to their houses they claim were brought on by construction on the hospital's expansion.

Good Samaritan University Hospital has been under construction for years as part of a $500 million expansion.

Collective damages estimated over $10 million, attorney says

Thirty neighbors surrounding the hospital are now suing the Catholic Health System and its contractors. They claim improper use of equipment resulted in cracked beams and split foundations in their homes from severe vibrations and shockwaves.

"It really is a David vs. Goliath story," attorney Scott Agulnick said.

He showed CBS News New York's Jennifer McLogan dozens of photos and videos of alleged damage.

"We estimate that the total damages collectively is in excess of $10 million," he said.

Catholic Health issued the following statement:

"We want to assure the communities we serve that the article does not reflect the strong partnership and open dialogue we've worked hard to build with our neighbors. Throughout the process, we've taken proactive steps to keep residents informed and address concerns. "In June 2023, Good Samaritan sent letters to local residents requesting information—such as photos, engineering reports, and repair estimates—to help contractors and their insurers assess and resolve claims. While several claims were promptly addressed, some residents chose not to participate in the process and instead pursued litigation, which remains ongoing. "Importantly, the claims referenced are tied solely to a FEMA-funded flood resiliency project, led by experienced contractors to protect the hospital and community during emergencies. They are unrelated to the new Patient Care Pavilion, which remains on track to open in December."

"I thought it was like an earthquake"

Helen Jones' home is adjacent to the hospital.

"I get goosebumps. I thought it was like an earthquake," she said.

Her husband, who recently died, built their deck, which is now damaged. She says her fireplace has pulled away, her floor buckled and her backsplash is sinking down.

Homeowner David Roth says shaking started "the second they started the job," and incidents have been multiplying.

"My contractor looked at [a crack in the home's foundation] and said these are fresh," Roth said.

"My concern is the infrastructure because I had actually called on our first gas leak. We've had nine gas leaks," homeowner Ira Zepnick said.

Zepnick and his neigbhror Domenick Sacca worry about the long term.

"That is the substructure, so you don't know what is happening down there," Sacca said.