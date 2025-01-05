How to apply for congestion pricing discounts and exemptions in New York

NEW YORK -- Congestion pricing has officially started in New York City, where most drivers are now charged $9 to enter Manhattan's Congestion Relief Zone during peak hours.

Here are some ways to save when driving into the city.

Congestion pricing exemptions breakdown

Click here to learn more about how to apply for the savings above.

Congestion pricing discounts for E-ZPass holders

Drivers can use their E-ZPass or pay by mail, but that way is about 50% more expensive. The $9 toll would cost roughly $13.50 the pay by mail.

E-ZPass holders also get a $3 credit if they take the Holland, Hugh L. Carey, Lincoln or Queens-Midtown tunnels into Manhattan during peak hours.

How to get E-ZPass

New York drivers can sign up for E-ZPass online here, over the phone at 1-800-333-TOLL (8655), or by downloading and printing the application. You will need to enter your license plate number and a checking account or credit card number for payments.

New Jersey drivers can sign up online here, over the phone at 1-888-AUTO-TOLL (888 288-6865), or by printing out the application.

E-ZPass also offers discounted plans for some commuters in New York and New Jersey, as well as low emission vehicles.

If you already have an E-ZPass, make sure the license plate linked to your account is up-to-date.

Will my out-of-state E-ZPass work?

It depends on the state. E-ZPass is available in the following places and will be compatible with the local tolls:

Delaware

Florida

Illinois

Indiana

Kentucky

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Minnesota

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Virginia

West Virginia

E-ZPass says the service is also coming soon in Georgia. Each state has its own E-ZPass website to check your account status.

Lyft offering congestion pricing credits

The ride-share company says to offset the $1.50 fee, it will credit riders with $1.50 toward a future Lyft or Citi Bike ride. Eligible trips have to start, end or pass through Manhattan's Congestion Relief Zone, south of 60th Street, and the credits will be valid for the following week.

The promotion lasts the month of January, Lyft says to help "riders ease into the new year."

"In 2025, we want riders to relax and focus on a 'new me,' not new fees," the company wrote in a release announcing the credit. Learn more about how it works here.