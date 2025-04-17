Active shooter reported on Florida State University campus; multiple people hospitalized

An active shooter has been reported on the Florida State University campus in Tallahassee Thursday, the school said in an alert.

"Police are on scene or on the way. Continue to seek shelter and await further instructions," the alert said. The university also cautioned students to lock and stay away from all doors and windows.

Police responded to an active shooter call from the area of the Student Union around 12:01 p.m., FSU said.

Multiple people were taken to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare Hospital, a hospital spokesperson confirmed to CBS News. The spokesperson didn't clarify the extent of the injuries or if there were additional patients citing the fluid situation.

"We remain in close coordination with emergency responders and public safety officials. Out of respect for patient privacy and to ensure accurate information, we will provide updates as soon as they are available," Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said in a statement.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said in a statement that it is "actively engaged in the incident on FSU's campus, and we will update the public with more information as soon as possible."

The FBI said that the Jacksonville and the Tallahassee resident agencies are on the scene and assisting local law enforcement partners.

The university advised students to continue to shelter in place and classes and all events were canceled for the remainder of the day.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.