Dementia impacts the caregiver as well as the patient, social workers say. Here's what's being done to help both.

According to the Alzheimer's Association, nearly 7 million Americans age 65 and older are already living with Alzheimer's and dementia.

In this part of CBS News New York's Cost of Caregiving series, reporter Jennifer Bisram takes a look at what's being done to help New Yorkers living with the disease, and those who are caring for them.

Symptoms of dementia

Victoria Henriquez, who is 65, showers her 93-year old mother, Vivianna, with kisses every day in their Bronx home, moments her mom says give her joy. Henriquez has been caring for her mother, who has dementia, for more than a decade.

"She asked me the same thing every five minutes. The worst part of this is the repetition," Henriquez said.

Doctors say dementia affects your thinking, memory, reasoning, mood and personality. Alzheimer's disease is just one type of the illness.

Social workers say there are warning signs.

"The hallmark one is forgetting things," said Edward Cisek, the chief research grants and evaluation officer for Caring Kind. "It's putting something in the refrigerator that doesn't belong there."

Helping loved ones navigate the stress of caregiving

Caring Kind helps New Yorkers living with dementia and guides their caregivers through the challenging journey -- for free.

"We have a new Connect to Living program, which helps keep people living with dementia engaged in their communities after their diagnosis," Cisek said.

Dante Tipiani is a navigator and community builder with the organization. He also understands the pain, struggles and frustration. His father died from dementia last year.

"That was tough, very tough, especially juggling professional work, personal work, and trying to get help for him and trying to live my life as well," Tipiani said.

He been helping Henriquez and her mother maximize their time with one another.

"She is able to look at the challenges that her mother throws and says, OK, this is how I'm going to react to that. I think she's more prepared," Tipiani said.

"What's the scariest part about dementia?" Bisram asked.

"Memory. Dementia robs you of memory," Tipiani said.

Henriquez, who's also dealing with her own health challenges, says dementia doesn't just affect her mom; it impacts the whole family. She says the coaching and services are helping.

"I will never let her go to a home," Henriquez said. "She took care of me when I was a child."

Therapies that help those with the disease

Tipiani says cognitive stimulation therapy, a healthy diet, socializing with friends and family, and managing your stress can help decrease chances of dementia, and added being patient is key when caring for someone with the disease, especially if they've wandered off before.

"Reassure. I'm reassuring you it's okay, you are not home. There's also something called a therapeutic lie. 'We're going to go home in five minutes. We'll go home later.' Maybe it's as simple as having a conversation," Tipiani said.

According to the state's Office for the Aging, more than 426,000 New Yorkers 65 and older have Alzheimer's or another form of dementia, and New York has the second highest projected prevalence of the disease in the country -- with the Bronx the highest in our area.

That's why Caring Kind has a specific program in the borough to help improve eating habits and brain health.

"We're asking people in the Bronx to follow this program for 30 days to help give them nudges for a healthier lifestyle," Cisek said.

Experts say keeping the brain active and healthy will also decrease risks for dementia and help stimulate what's left.

"The conversations you have with people, even learning new instruments, singing, dancing," Cisek said.

Family pictures, music and movies also help bring back memories and moments of joy.