AFSP NYC chapter board member on 2024 Out of the Darkness Walk The AFSP Out of the Darkness Walk is taking place Sunday in Manhattan. Scott Horvitz, a board member for the New York City chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, speaks with CBS News New York's John Elliott. If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.