Lab founder defends new DNA technology ahead of Gilgo Beach murders trial

If nuclear DNA evidence is allowed in the trial of accused Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann, it would be a first for New York.

A lab used the new technology to link hairs on several victims to Heuermann. That lab's founder, University of California scientist Dr. Richard Green, testified in court Tuesday.

Lab founder says nuclear DNA evidence is "widely accepted science"

Astrea Forensics claims it can extract DNA from even the most degraded samples, including hair with no root. That's the kind of hair found on belts and tape used to bind six of Heuermann's seven alleged victims.

Green is no stranger to breakthroughs; he extracted DNA from ancient neanderthal bones 15 years ago.

He told the court it is now "widely accepted science," but he admitted his lab is not yet accredited, saying auditors are "very backed up."

What's novel about whole genome sequencing is it can use degraded fragments to determine the likelihood a sample came from one person. Cold Spring Harbor Lab human genetic scientist Dick McCombie says the science has improved exponentially.

"The basic method that people use to amplify DNA was actually invented in the mid-1980s, but it's just gotten better and better how that's applied and made it so much easier to obtain and sequence minute sections," he said.

On the stand, Green said law enforcement has referred hundreds of cases to his lab to identify human remains and that Suffolk County alone has spent $130,000 on the Gilgo cases.

A judge will decide if the evidence is "accepted science" and can be used in the trial.

Heuermann's family concerned about DNA evidence

Heuermann's ex-wife, Asa Ellerup, and daughter were in court.

"They are the people, the only people in the courtroom that their DNA is allegedly on victims of, homicide victims of a serial killer," said Robert Macadonio, an attorney for Heuermann's family.

They are concerned, says their attorney, about alleged Suffolk corruption at the time the evidence was collected and how reliable it is.

"Asa has said from the beginning, from the beginning, she does not believe Rex, the man she married and the father of her children, was capable of committing these crimes," Macadonio said.

Heuermann's attorney has hammered scientific experts who stand by it.

Cross-examination is expected Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a different judge signed off Tuesday on Heuermann and Ellerup's divorce.