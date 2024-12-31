Trump's inauguration will feature some of the biggest names in tech
Some of the nation's most prominent technology industry CEOs are planning to attend President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
Trump and Vance are each wearing blue suits and blue ties, standing in front of an American flag.
President-elect Donald Trump said his inauguration will take place in the Capitol Rotunda due to dangerously low temperatures.
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will not attend President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Monday, her spokesperson said.
Bezos, Musk and Zuckerberg are the three richest people in the world, according to Forbes.
Flags are supposed to be lowered for 30 days to honor former President Jimmy Carter.
Former first lady Michelle Obama is skipping Donald Trump's inauguration. She also did not attend Jimmy Carter's funeral last week.
Vice President Kamala Harris has not extended an invitation for a formal sit-down or tour, multiple Democratic and Republican sources told CBS News.
The country music star is set to perform "America the Beautiful" before Trump takes the oath of office.
Recent major donors to Trump's inaugural committee include Meta, Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Amazon, Apple's Tim Cook, and OpenAI's Sam Altman.
President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in for his second term in office on Jan. 20.
Some of the defendants accused of being part of the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021, are now asking courts for permission to return to Washington to attend the inauguration.
Milei is the first world leader expected to be in Washington, D.C. for President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, though arrangements are underway for others to join.
Tech companies are sending big bucks to President-elect Donald Trump's nonprofit inaugural committee.
President-elect Trump invited Xi to the swearing-in ceremony shortly after winning the election.
The move comes two weeks after Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg traveled to Florida and dined with President-elect Donald Trump in Mar-a-Lago.
President-elect Donald Trump has invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to his inauguration next month, according to multiple sources.
Russell Taylor, who pleaded guilty to a Jan. 6 conspiracy charge, has asked the court if he can travel to Washington, D.C., to attend Donald Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20.
President-elect Donald Trump skipped President Biden's inauguration following Trump's supporters' Capitol assault.
The Supreme Court unanimously found the new law that could lead to a ban of TikTok does not violate the First Amendment rights of the platform or its users.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine named Lt. Gov. Jon Husted to fill the Senate seat that Vice President-elect JD Vance is vacating.
The Supreme Court on Friday upheld a new law that would lead to a ban of the social media platform TikTok.
The hugely popular medications Ozempic and Wegovy, used for diabetes and weight loss, will be included in the next round of talks to negotiate lower Medicare drug prices.
Kristi Noem, Trump's pick to lead the sprawling Department of Homeland Security, took questions from lawmakers on border policies and disaster relief.
President Biden says he's commuting the sentences of almost 2,500 people convicted of nonviolent drug offenses. That gives him the presidential record for most individual pardons and commutations issued.
The economy rebounded strongly from the COVID shock, but the U.S. continues to grapple with a cost-of-living crisis and spiraling federal debt.
A federal judge in Texas is allowing three other states to pursue a challenge seeking to restrict access to the abortion pill mifepristone nationwide.
Mike Banks, who has spearheaded Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's border crackdown, is expected to be appointed Border Patrol chief after President-elect Donald Trump is sworn into office.
President-elect Donald Trump said the three will be his "eyes and ears" in Hollywood.
The Supreme Court said it may announce opinions on Friday, a last-minute addition that comes just two days before a law that would ban TikTok is set to go into effect.
Scott Bessent, tapped by Donald Trump to be treasury secretary, faced sharp questions from Democrats and Republicans on tax policy, tariffs, China, Russia sanctions and the IRS.
President-elect Donald Trump will likely owe the state of New York about half a billion dollars when he's sworn in as president.
Many U.S. adults in a new survey are skeptical about President-elect Donald Trump's ability to bring down costs.
President-elect Donald Trump's gains among young and Latino men suggest dissatisfaction with the Democratic party's handling of issues affecting men.
The Florida attorney general will serve as U.S. senator until the next general election in 2026 when the seat returns to the ballot.
South Carolina's head women's basketball coach Dawn Staley signed a contract extension to stay with the team until 2030.
The jury deliberated for more than eight hours starting before ruling in favor of Zachary Young in his defamation suit against CNN.
Altadena, a historically Black community long regarded as a safe haven and a symbol of prosperity, was ravaged in the Los Angeles wildfires.
A look at the features for this week's broadcast of the Emmy-winning program, hosted by Jane Pauley.
JSB and Perdue Farms agreed to settlements of $4 million each, while QSA, which employed 54 children, will pay $400,000.
The American Cancer Society finds cancer rates are increasing in women, surpassing men in some cases. Dr. Celine Gounder, CBS News medical contributor, joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss these troubling trends and their implications.
Wildfires can take a long-term toll on mental health, and, if left untreated, people can suffer for even longer. Experts explain what to know.
Food manufacturers will have until 2027 to stop using the dye. Drugmakers have until 2028.
There have been 8 reports of made-in-China alarms sold by HSN nationwide and online not sounding in response to smoke.
The discovery in Pompeii includes sumptuous mosaics and is equipped with a series of hot, warm and cold rooms and a huge plunge pool in the manner of a spa.
Part of an astonishing generation of British actors, including Judi Dench, Vanessa Redgrave, Eileen Atkins and Maggie Smith, Joan Plowright won a Tony Award, two Golden Globes and nominations for an Oscar and an Emmy.
Israel's full cabinet now needs to vote on the deal. If it's approved, it would be expected to be implemented on Sunday.
Russia sentenced three lawyers who had defended Alexei Navalny to several years in prison for sharing his messages from prison with the outside world.
The 1-year-old girl was subjected to "immense distress and pain" for over two months, according to police in Queensland, Australia.
The controversy surrounding "It Ends With Us" deepens with lawsuits alleging sexual harassment, smear campaigns and defamation. Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni and Ryan Reynolds are at the center of a legal storm that shows no signs of slowing down.
Actor and director Justin Baldoni from "It Ends With Us" is countersuing his co-star Blake Lively over her claims he tried to orchestrate a smear campaign against her. In the 179-page lawsuit, Baldoni alleges that Lively and her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, conspired to hijack creative control of the film and "make Baldoni the real-life villain."
TikTok users in the U.S. should not expect the popular social media app to go dark amid the looming ban set to take effect. According to a White House official, President Biden will not enforce the ban on Sunday, leaving the Chinese-owned app's fate in the hands of the Supreme Court and President-elect Donald Trump.
The proceeds will help short and long-term relief efforts for Southern California wildfire victims.
Cash App-owner Block must offer up to $120 million in refunds to consumers who federal regulators say were exposed to potential fraud.
From labor shortages to environmental impacts, farmers are looking to AI to help revolutionize the agriculture industry. One California startup, Farm-ng, is tapping into the power of AI and robotics to perform a wide range of tasks, including seeding, weeding and harvesting.
The TikTok ban will take effect on Sunday if its Chinese-owned parent company, ByteDance, does not divest its ownership. Denora Getachew, CEO of dosomething.org, a leading site for young activism, joins "The Daily Report" to discuss the potential ban's effect.
With the U.S. ban on TikTok looming, many Americans are opting for another Chinese app known as RedNote. It could be short-lived.
Scientists analyzing 2,000-year-old DNA have revealed that a Celtic society in the southern U.K. during the Iron Age was centered around women, a study said.
If the weather cooperates, the Starship launch will follow the maiden flight of Jeff Bezos' already weather-delayed New Glenn rocket.
Aircraft battling fires raging through the Los Angeles area are dropping hundreds of thousands of gallons of hot-pink fire suppressant in a desperate effort to stop the flames.
Brood XIV, the second-largest group of periodical cicadas, known for their noisy mass emergence from the ground, will arrive this spring.
Female mosquitoes are targeted because only they bite and drink blood, thereby spreading diseases such as malaria and dengue fever.
The appearance by Ian Cleary, 31, of Saratoga, California, came a day after he arrived back in the U.S. from France where he was detained in April.
Melissa Calusinski, an Illinois daycare worker convicted of killing a 16-month-old in 2009 when she was 22 years old, insists she is innocent. She's turning to Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who has the power to grant clemency and release her, to review her case. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.
Melissa Calusinski has been behind bars in Illinois for 16 years in a case plagued by allegations of evidence manipulation, coerced confession and flawed medical opinions.
SpaceX completed its seventh launch of the Starship rocket, Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin launched its New Glenn rocket into orbit and a NASA astronaut stuck in space went on her first spacewalk in seven months. CBS News space consultant Bill Harwood breaks down the latest stories.
Telemetry from the Starship froze just more than 8 minutes after launch from Texas, moments after engines began shutting down.
Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket was launched Thursday morning in Florida following a three-day delay. Derrick Pitts, chief astronomer from the Franklin Institute, joined CBS News to discuss the launch.
Blue Origin launched its New Glenn rocket early Thursday, sending a test satellite into orbit. The mission wasn't a complete success though, as the booster crashed while trying to land on a platform in the Atlantic Ocean.
Despite losing its booster during a landing attempt, the upper stage reached orbit as planned.
A look back at the esteemed personalities who've left us this year, who'd touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity.
Peterson's death sentence for the murder of his pregnant wife Laci has been overturned. Now his supporters are pushing for a complete retrial.
The seesaw marriage between the former ballerina and her much older husband only lasted four years, until she shot him on Sept. 27, 2020.
Cayley Mandadi's mother and stepfather go to extreme lengths to prove her death was no accident.
See some of convicted serial killer Rodney Alcala's photographs that were discovered by detectives in a Seattle storage locker.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced he wants Lt. Gov. Jon Husted to fill Vice President-elect JD Vance's Senate seat. This comes after reports emerged of Vivek Ramaswamy, a Donald Trump ally, possibly being chosen for the role in Congress.
Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are reacting to the news of the Supreme Court upholding the TikTok ban signed into law by President Biden. CBS News' Catherine Cole breaks down what could happen next for the popular social media app.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to lead the Department of Homeland Security, was asked about enforcing the mass deportation plans promised during the 2024 election cycle. CBS News' Libby Cathey reports.
The Supreme Court has upheld a law to ban TikTok in the U.S., but President-elect Donald Trump could choose to save the popular social media app by not enforcing the legislation. CBS MoneyWatch correspondent Kelly O'Grady reports.
Major football events in the U.S. will carry on in frigid temperatures that are expected nationwide. CBS News Bay Area meteorologist Jessica Burch has the latest weather forecast.