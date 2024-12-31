Justin Baldoni sues co-star Blake Lively

Actor and director Justin Baldoni from "It Ends With Us" is countersuing his co-star Blake Lively over her claims he tried to orchestrate a smear campaign against her. In the 179-page lawsuit, Baldoni alleges that Lively and her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, conspired to hijack creative control of the film and "make Baldoni the real-life villain."