Live inauguration 2025 coverage as Trump and Vance prepare to take office

Kathryn Watson is a politics reporter for CBS News Digital, based in Washington, D.C.

Trump promises spate of executive orders, including on Jan. 6 defendants

Trump promises spate of executive orders, including on Jan. 6 defendants

What's open and closed on MLK Day and Inauguration Day 2025?

What's open and closed on MLK Day and Inauguration Day 2025?

How to watch Donald Trump's presidential inauguration

How to watch Donald Trump's presidential inauguration

Trump set to return to power with inauguration set for today

Trump set to return to power with inauguration set for today

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On