Live inauguration 2025 coverage as Trump and Vance prepare to take office
What to know about Trump's 2025 inauguration
- President-elect Donald Trump will return to power as the 47th president of the United States at noon on Monday in an inauguration ceremony that will take place inside the Capitol for the first time in 40 years.
- Trump moved the inaugural to the Capitol Rotunda amid concerns about freezing temperatures and harsh winds. The swearing in ceremony is set to begin around 11:30 a.m. ET, with Trump's remarks expected shortly after noon.
- Trump has vowed to issue a flurry of executive actions soon after taking office, promising to roll back Democratic policies on immigration, energy, trade, the federal workforce and more.
How to watch Trump's inauguration
- What: The inauguration of Donald Trump as 47th president of the United States
- Date: Jan. 20, 2025
- Time: Swearing-in ceremony set for 11:30 a.m. ET, with Trump expected to speak around noon; coverage continues all day on CBS News
- Location: U.S. Capitol, Washington, D.C.
Trump's return to office greeted with optimism, high expectations — CBS News poll
A majority of Americans are optimistic about the next four years with Donald Trump, even more so than they were in 2017 before his first term. And most are hopeful about the coming year.
That's bolstered by Americans' expectations for a good economy in 2025 — higher than they currently rate it — along with wide belief among his voters that Trump will bring down grocery prices, make them financially better off and bring more peace and stability to the world.
It all echoes many of the reasons Trump won in the first place.
In this hyper-partisan era, though, optimism for incoming presidents isn't quite as high as it once was. For Carter and Reagan, both Bushes, Clinton and Obama, CBS News polling at the time showed higher optimism than either President Biden in 2021 or Trump today enjoys. That's largely because these days, opposing partisans are less likely to express positivity.
Here is Trump's schedule for Inauguration Day
Trump's day will begin with a service at St. John's Church near the White House, known as the "church of the presidents." He and Melania Trump will then head to the White House for tea with President Biden and first lady Jill Biden.
Trump will then head to the Capitol for the swearing in ceremony. will begin with a musical prelude performed by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Combined Choirs and "The President's Own" U.S. Marine Band.
Klobuchar will issue a call to order, and Timothy Cardinal Dolan, the archbishop of New York, and the Rev. Franklin Graham will deliver an invocation. Christopher Macchio, an opera singer dubbed America's Tenor, will sing "Oh, America!"
Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh will then administer the vice presidential oath of office to JD Vance. Country singer Carrie Underwood, joined by the Armed Forces Chorus and the U.S. Naval Academy Glee Club, will perform "America the Beautiful."
Following their performance, Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the presidential oath to Trump. The Naval Academy Glee Club will return to sing "The Battle Hymn of the Republic," and then Trump will deliver his inaugural address. The ceremony will conclude with a benediction.
After he's sworn in, Trump will attend a formal farewell to the outgoing president, then head back inside for a signing ceremony near the Senate, where he will formally sign nominations and other documents. A luncheon with lawmakers comes next, followed by a review of the troops passing outside the Capitol.
Instead of the traditional parade down Pennsylvania Avenue, Trump said the parade would take place in Capital One Arena in downtown Washington, and he said he would attend.
After the parade, he will head to the White House before attending several inaugural balls in the evening.
