Watch Trump's full inauguration speech from his 2025 ceremony

Washington — President Trump delivered remarks at his inauguration ceremony on Monday, laying out his vision for the nation and his blueprint for his second term in office.

The president took the oath of office, administered by Chief Justice John Roberts, just after 12 p.m. EST on Jan. 20. The ceremony was originally set to take place on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol, but it was moved indoors to the Rotunda due to cold temperatures in Washington, D.C.

The ceremony was attended by President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, the three living former presidents and two vice presidents, including Mike Pence, who served alongside Mr. Trump during his first term. Other attendees included all members of the Supreme Court, congressional leadership, family members and others.

Mr. Trump invited to sit on the platform the CEOs of the nation's largest technology companies, including Elon Musk, who owns X and Tesla, Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, and Mark Zuckerberg, who started Facebook.

What did Trump say in his inauguration speech?

Mr. Trump's speech spanned nearly 30 minutes, during which he said he is inheriting a nation in "decline" with failing education and public health systems.

"My recent election is a mandate to completely and totally reverse a horrible betrayal, and all of these many betrayals that have taken place and to give the American people back their faith, their wealth, their democracy and indeed their freedom," he said.

Mr. Trump laid out his plans for his four years in office, as well as the executive actions he plans to take now that he has assumed the presidency.

"From this moment on, America's decline is over," he said.

Watch Mr. Trump's speech in the player above.