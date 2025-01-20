Inside the inaugural balls Trump is attending for his 2025 swearing-in celebration

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are attending three inaugural presidential balls to celebrate his 2025 inauguration Monday evening: the Liberty Ball, the Commander-in-Chief Ball and the Starlight Ball.

After delivering several speeches earlier in the day and signing a series of executive orders — including one on granting clemency to Jan. 6 defendants, a number on immigration policy, and another on his plans to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement — Mr. Trump planned to deliver brief remarks at each of the three balls.

Commander-in-Chief Ball

The first stop for Mr. Trump is the Commander-in-Chief Ball, which is geared toward military service members. The president and the first lady entered the stage and danced to "An American Trilogy" by Elvis Presley.

"I've had no higher privilege in life than to serve as your commander in chief, not once but twice," Mr. Trump said to the cheering crowd.

During his speech, he gave shoutouts to Space Force, the branch of the U.S. Armed Forces focused on military operations and defense in space, and thanked service members whom he said are some of his biggest supporters.

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend the Commander-In-Chief inaugural ball at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 2025. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump are joined by Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha Vance as they dance to "The Battle Hymn of the Republic" during the Commander-In-Chief inaugural ball at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Jan. 20, 2025. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha Vance attend the Commander-in-Chief Ball in honor of Trump's inauguration on January 20, 2025. Daniel Cole / REUTERS

The country music band Rascal Flatts and country singer Parker McCollum are the featured performers at the Commander-in-Chief Ball.

Pete Hegseth, Mr. Trump's pick to lead the Defense Department, was seen posing for photos with other attendees at the Commander-In-Chief Ball, held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

Guests at the Commander-in-Chief Ball in Washington, D.C., take a photo with defense secretary nominee Pete Hegseth on Jan. 20, 2025. Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Other bold-faced names attending the ball include actor Jon Voight, named by Mr. Trump as one his "Special Ambassadors to a great but very troubled place, Hollywood, California," and musicians Kid Rock and Billy Ray Cyrus, who are also performing.

Actor Jon Voight attends the Commander-in-Chief inaugural ball on Jan. 20, 2025 in Washington, D.C. Andrew Harnik / Getty Images

Singer Kid Rock arrives for the Commander-In-Chief inaugural ball at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Jan. 20, 2025. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Liberty Ball

At this ball, meant for supporters of the president, guests awaiting his arrival had a chance to take photos with a gray backdrop and a logo of the Fulton County Sheriff's Office — just like Mr. Trump's mug shot after he surrendered to authorities on charges related to alleged efforts to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. Mr. Trump has denied wrongdoing and claims the charges were politically motivated.

Sara and Marco Sylvester pose with a Trump mug shot ahead at the Liberty Ball on Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Getty Images

Country singer Jason Aldean is performing at the Liberty Ball. Earlier on Inauguration Day, he talked with "CBS Mornings" about how he got the gig.

"I've known President Trump for a few years, and you know, had a chance to spend a couple of New Years with him, play golf, and different things, and obviously been a big supporter of his over the last few years, and so, when he got elected, I just called and said, 'I don't know what this looks like, but I would just love to be there in some capacity,'" Aldean said.

Rapper Nelly is also set to perform. The Grammy Award-winning artist, known for his global 2002 smash hit "Hot In Herre," told CBS News White House reporter Willie James Inman that he was "honored to have been asked" to perform.

The Village People, a big favorite on Trump rally playlists, are also performing at the Liberty Ball.

People wait to enter the Liberty Inaugural Ball where President Donald Trump is expected later in the evening on Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington, D.C. JON CHERRY / Getty Images

Starlight Ball

Country singer Gavin DeGraw is booked for the third inaugural ball, the Starlight Ball. Many of the guests are major donors to the president.

Podcaster and comedian Theo Von arrives at the Starlight Inaugural Ball on Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Getty Images

