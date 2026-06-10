U.S. Embassy in Mexico warns Americans of safety risks ahead of World Cup

The U.S. Embassy in Mexico released a warning for American tourists traveling to the country as part of the World Cup.

The World Cup is being held in the U.S., Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19. Thirteen games will be held in Mexico, according to FIFA, the governing body for the international event.

The embassy said that because safety risks in Mexico can "vary greatly by region," each Mexican state has been given its own travel advisory by the U.S. State Department. The embassy recommended any travelers attending World Cup games look up the advisories and take the appropriate precautions.

Monterrey, in the state of Nuevo León, will host four games at the Estadio Monterrey. Another four games will be held at Estadio Guadalajara, in Guadalajara, Jalisco. Five other games will be played at Mexico City Stadium, in the country's capital. Mexico City is an autonomous region and is not part of any state, but still has a ranking from the State Department.

Mexico City police officers stand guard in the area around the Mexico City Stadium on June 9, 2026. Cristopher Rogel Blanquet / Getty Images

Mexico's government previously said that nearly 100,000 troops are being deployed to guarantee security in the three host cities.

Mexico City and Nuevo León are considered to be areas where travelers should "exercise increased caution." In Mexico City, tourists should be on alert for terrorism and crime, the State Department said. Terrorist groups, cartels, gangs and criminal organizations may pose a threat, and tourists may be targets of crime. Visitors should stick to popular tourist areas and exercise additional caution, especially if out at night.

In Nuevo León, visitors should again be aware of risks of terrorism and crime, as well as kidnapping. Highways 85/85D, 54, and 40/40D have been the site of armed robberies and carjackings, and travelers should not use these routes after dark, the State Department said. Tourists driving from the U.S. border to Monterrey should also be careful while driving through the neighboring states of Coahuila or Tamaulipas. Tamaulipas is subject to a "do not travel' warning, the most severe advisory issued by the State Department.

U.S. citizens should "reconsider travel" to Jalisco, the State Department said. Terrorism, crime and kidnapping are threats in the southern state, and disputes between terrorist groups, cartels and other criminal organizations have occurred in tourist areas in the past, endangering or even killing bystanders. Over 70 people, including 25 members of Mexico's National Guard, were killed in Jalisco after an operation to capture cartel leader "El Mencho" led to his death in February 2026. Jalisco is also the state most affected by Mexico's missing persons crisis.