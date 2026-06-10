Honda recalls more than 880,000 vehicles for suspension issue that could cause crashes

Honda is recalling 880,514 vehicles because the rear suspension components could fail, putting passengers at risk of injury or a crash, federal regulators said in a recall notice.

The recall affects the following models and years, which were sold in 23 states and the District of Columbia, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA):

Honda Pilot, 2016-2022 model years

Ridgeline, 2017-2023

Passport, 2019-2023

Acura MDX, 2014-2020



The states include:

Connecticut

Delaware

District of Columbia

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kentucky

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Vermont

Virginia

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Honda is issuing the recall because the rear subframe on the vehicles could corrode, potentially leading to suspension component failure. That can cause drivers to lose handling or control of the vehicle, NHTSA said in its notice. According to Honda's estimate, only 1% of the vehicles contain the defect.

Letters notifying owners are expected to go out on July 7, 2026. Dealers will repair or replace the rear subframe components free of charge.

The NHTSA recall number is 26V365000.