Honda recalls more than 880,000 vehicles for suspension issue that could cause crashes
Honda is recalling 880,514 vehicles because the rear suspension components could fail, putting passengers at risk of injury or a crash, federal regulators said in a recall notice.
The recall affects the following models and years, which were sold in 23 states and the District of Columbia, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA):
- Honda Pilot, 2016-2022 model years
- Ridgeline, 2017-2023
- Passport, 2019-2023
- Acura MDX, 2014-2020
The states include:
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- District of Columbia
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kentucky
- Maine
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Missouri
- New Hampshire
- New Jersey
- New York
- Ohio
- Pennsylvania
- Rhode Island
- Vermont
- Virginia
- West Virginia
- Wisconsin
Honda is issuing the recall because the rear subframe on the vehicles could corrode, potentially leading to suspension component failure. That can cause drivers to lose handling or control of the vehicle, NHTSA said in its notice. According to Honda's estimate, only 1% of the vehicles contain the defect.
Letters notifying owners are expected to go out on July 7, 2026. Dealers will repair or replace the rear subframe components free of charge.
The NHTSA recall number is 26V365000.