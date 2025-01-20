President Trump's 2025 inauguration in photos

Washington — President Trump took office Monday in a full-day affair that included the swearing-in ceremony inside the Capitol Rotunda, his inaugural address, a Senate luncheon and an event at the Capital One Arena in downtown Washington in lieu of a parade.

The inauguration is normally held outside the Capitol, but was moved indoors due to the freezing cold temperatures in Washington.

Former President Joe Biden officially transferred power to Mr. Trump at noon on Jan. 20, 2025, and left via helicopter after Mr Trump was sworn in.

Here are some photos as a new day started in Washington:

Supporters of President-elect Donald Trump await his inauguration on Jan. 20, 2025 in Washington, D.C. Getty Images

Vice President-elect JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, arrive for a service at St. John's Church ahead of the inauguration ceremony on Jan, 20, 2025. Getty Images

Melania Trump and President-elect Donald Trump arrive for services at St. John's Church on Jan. 20, 2025. Getty Images

First lady Jill Biden and President Joe Biden greet President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump at the White House ahead of the inauguration on Jan. 20, 2025. Andrew Harnik / Getty Images

(L-R) First lady Jill Biden and President Joe Biden welcome President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump to the White House ahead of inauguration ceremonies on Jan. 20, 2025. Getty Images

People arrive for the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Jan. 20, 2025. Fabrizio Bensch / Getty Images

People take their seats in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump on Jan. 20, 2025. Getty Images

Trump supporters await the start of his presidential inauguration on Jan. 20, 2025 in Washington, D.C. Getty Images

Former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former President George W. Bush, former first lady Laura Bush and former President Barack Obama attend the inauguration of Donald J. Trump on Jan. 20, 2025. Kevin Lamarque / Getty Images

President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump arrive prior to Trump's inauguration at the U.S. Capitol. Getty Images

Tech CEOs including Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Alphabet's Sundar Pichai, and Tesla and X's Elon Musk, among other dignitaries, attend the inauguration. Getty Images

(L-R) Former Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York, Trump's nominee for EPA administrator; Kash Patel, nominee for FBI director; Pete Hegseth, nominee for Secretary of Defense; and Linda McMahon, nominee for Education Secretary, after the inauguration ceremony at the Capitol. Getty Images

Singer Christopher Maccio performs during the inauguration ceremony. Julia Demaree Nikhinson / Getty Images

JD Vance is sworn in as Vice President as his wife Usha Vance looks on. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh gave him the oath of office. Kevin Lamarque / Getty Images

President-elect Donald Trump takes the oath of office from U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, as Melania Trump holds two Bibles by his side. Getty Images

Donald Trump is sworn into office by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, surrounded by family members and dignitaries. Getty Images

People watch the inauguration of President Donald Trump from the Capital One Arena. Getty Images

President Trump kisses first lady Melania Trump after his inauguration at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Jan. 20, 2025 in Washington, D.C. Julia Demaree Nikhinson / Getty Images

President Trump delivers his inaugural address after being sworn in as the 47th president of the United States, as former President Joe Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris look on. Getty Images

Country music artist Carrie Underwood performs during inauguration ceremonies in the Capitol Rotunda. Getty Images

President Trump greets Carrie Underwood after her performance of "America the Beautiful" during the inauguration ceremony at the Capitol. Getty Images

Supporters watch the inauguration of President Trump from the Capital One Arena. Getty Images

President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, former President Joe Biden and former first lady Jill Biden speak outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 2025. Getty Images

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump say goodbye to former President Joe Biden and Jill Biden as the Bidens depart the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 2025. Getty Images

Former President Joe Biden and former first lady Jill Biden board Special Air Mission 46 at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland following inauguration ceremonies on Jan. 20, 2025. Samuel Corum / Getty Images

President Donald Trump speaks during a ceremony in Emancipation Hall after being sworn in at his inauguration. ALEXANDER DRAGO / Getty Images

Trump supporters gather on the National Mall before his inauguration of the 47th president of the United States on Jan. 20, 2025. / Getty Images

The Proud Boys assemble outside during Donald Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20, 2025 in Washington, D.C. Getty Images

Tesla, SpaceX and X CEO Elon Musk arrives to speak during an inauguration event at Capital One Arena on Jan. 20, 2025 in Washington, D.C. Getty Images

President Donald Trump takes part in a signing ceremony after his inauguration on Jan. 20, 2025 in the President's Room at the U.S. Capitol. Getty Images

Vice President JD Vance and wife Usha Vance attend a luncheon following the inauguration of President Trump at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 2025. Getty Images

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson gives a toast for President Trump and Vice President JD Vance during a luncheon following Trump's inauguration. Getty Images

President Trump reviews the troops in Emancipation Hall of the U.S. Capitol during his Inauguration ceremony on Jan. 20, 2025. Greg Nash / Getty Images

Marching bands perform during an indoor inauguration parade at the Capital One Arena on Jan. 20, 2025 in Washington, D.C. Getty Images

President Trump and Vice President JD Vance during the inaugural parade inside Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 2025. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Vice President JD Vance, his son Ewan, 7, and President Trump during an indoor inauguration parade at Capital One Arena on Jan. 20, 2025 in Washington, D.C. / Getty Images

President Donald Trump signs executive orders after watching the indoor inauguration parade at Capital One Arena on Jan. 20, 2025 in Washington, D.C. / Getty Images

President Donald Trump speaks during an indoor inauguration parade at Capital One Arena on Jan. 20, 2025. Getty Images

President Trump gestures after signing executive orders during an indoor inauguration parade at Capital One Arena on Jan. 20, 2025. Getty Images