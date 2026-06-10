When will the Iran war end? Here's what Trump has said.

From virtually the start of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran in February, President Trump has insisted it is almost over. And he's continued to give timelines ranging from a few days to a few weeks.

Fifteen weeks later — three times longer than his initial four-to-five-week estimate — ending the war has proven elusive. The president has at times shifted his language about the conflict, sometimes referring to it as an "excursion" rather than a war. After a sometimes shaky ceasefire was reached in April, Mr. Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth suggested that the "war" phase — Operation Epic Fury — is over, despite intermittent attacks and the lack of an agreement to end Iran's nuclear capabilities and reopen the Strait of Hormuz without conditions.

The U.S. and Israeli offensive against Iran began on Feb. 28, with assurances from Mr. Trump that it would not last long.

"Four to five weeks"

March 1

President Trump said on the day after airstrikes began that the U.S. military intended to sustain its assault on Iran for "four to five weeks" if necessary. He said it "won't be difficult" for Israel and the U.S. to maintain the intensity of the battle, even as he warned of the possibility of more American casualties.

"Four weeks"

March 2

"I don't want to see it go on too long," Mr. Trump told CNN during a phone interview. "I always thought it would be four weeks. And we're a little ahead of schedule."

"We projected four to five weeks"

March 2

At a Medal of Honor ceremony on the same day, the president offered the same timeline, but indicated the war could be longer.

"We're already substantially ahead of our time projections," he said. "But whatever the time is, it's okay. Whatever it takes, we will always — and we have from — right from the beginning, we projected four to five weeks, but we have capability to go far longer than that. We'll do it."

War is "very complete"

March 9

"I think the war is very complete, pretty much," Mr. Trump told CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang in a phone call.

"Very soon"

March 9

Asked during a news conference in Miami whether he thought the war would end within days, the president replied, "No, but I think soon — very soon."

"As long as it's necessary"

March 13

A few days later, as he departed for Florida, the president was asked how long the war was likely to last.

"I can't tell you that," he replied. "I mean, I have my own idea, but what good does it do? It'll be as long as it's necessary."

In five days, it could end up being a "good deal for everybody"

March 23

At an event in Memphis, the president said, "We'll see what happens. I think there's a very good chance we're going to end up in a deal, and so we're giving it five days and going to see where that takes us. And I would say at the end of this period, I think it could very well end up being a very good deal for everybody."

"Really a lot ahead of schedule"

March 26

Nearly four weeks after the war began, Mr. Trump said during a Cabinet meeting, "We estimated it would take approximately four to six weeks to achieve our mission. Twenty-six days on, we're extremely — really a lot ahead of schedule."

U.S. leaving Iran and Strait of Hormuz "very soon ... 2 to 3 weeks"

March 31

As average gas prices in the U.S. topped $4 per gallon on March 31 for the first time since 2022, the president faced questions about his plans to bring them back down.

"All I have to do is leave Iran, and we'll be doing that very soon," he said as he signed an unrelated executive order.

Asked whether the war would be over in two weeks, the president replied, "I think two or three weeks, yeah, we'll leave … But we're finishing the job, and I think within maybe two weeks — maybe a couple of days longer to do the job — but we want to knock out every single thing there."

U.S. will hit Iran for "two to three weeks"

April 1

In an address to the nation, as the war was in the middle of its fifth week, the president said, "We are going to hit them extremely hard over the next two to three weeks."

About a week later, the parties announced a ceasefire.

Ceasefire announced

April 7

"I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks," Mr. Trump said in a Truth Social post.

"They like to say I promised 6 weeks to defeat Iran"

April 20

In a Truth Social post, President Trump said, "...[T]hey like to say that I promised 6 weeks to defeat Iran, and actually, from the Military standpoint, it was far faster than that, but I'm not going to let them rush the United States into making a Deal that is not as good as it could have been."

I read the Fake News saying that I am under 'pressure' to make a Deal," he added. "THIS IS NOT TRUE! I am under no pressure whatsoever, although, it will all happen, relatively quickly! Time is not my adversary, the only thing that matters is that we finally, after 47 years, straighten out the MESS that other Presidents let happen because they didn't have the Courage or Foresight to do what had to be done with respect to Iran."

Deal is "largely negotiated" and announcement coming "shortly"

May 23

The president claimed in a Truth Social post, "An Agreement has been largely negotiated, subject to finalization between the United States of America, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the various other Countries, as listed." He added, "Final aspects and details of the Deal are currently being discussed, and will be announced shortly."

But within hours, Iran said it had not agreed to some of the terms Mr. Trump had touted, like the opening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Won't "rush into a deal" and "Both sides must take their time and get it right"

May 24

"The negotiations are proceeding in an orderly and constructive manner, and I have informed my representatives not to rush into a deal in that time is on our side," Mr. Trump said in a Truth Social post. "The Blockade will remain in full force and effect until an agreement is reached, certified, and signed. Both sides must take their time and get it right."

Iran said on May 25 that though an understanding had been reached on a "large portion of issues," an agreement was not imminent.

Vance: Still "TBD" on whether Trump will sign deal to extend ceasefire

May 28

Vice President JD Vance told reporters it wasn't clear whether Mr. Trump would sign a memorandum of understanding to extend the ceasefire by 60 days, citing some "language points" that required resolution.

But earlier in the day, a White House pool report cited U.S. sources in stating that a tentative agreement had been reached on the memorandum.

Trump outlines deal, says he's in a "final determination meeting"

May 29

"No money will be exchanged, until further notice," the president said on Truth Social. "Other items, of far less importance, have been agreed to. I will be meeting now, in the Situation Room, to make a final determination."

But Fars, a semi-official Iranian news agency, said Iran had not ratified the agreement and said Iranian officials had referred to Mr. Trump's statement as "a mixture of truth and lies."

Agreement reachable "over the next week"

June 1

Mr. Trump told ABC News on June 1 he thought he'd have an agreement with Iran to extend the ceasefire and reopen the Strait of Hormuz "over the next week."

"Looking good, looking good," he told ABC News' chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl in a telephone conversation on Monday.

Iran talks proceeding at a "rapid pace"

June 1

The president posted on Truth Social, "Talks are continuing, at a rapid pace, with the Islamic Republic of Iran. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

"Two weeks"

June 8

At a tele-rally for ally and GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Mr. Trump told supporters, "You're really gonna win this over the next two weeks when we declare total victory. It'll be a total victory, it will happen very soon, and oil prices will come tumbling down."

Deal could be signed "in two to three days"

June 9

"And now we're in the final throes of what will be a very very good deal that will not allow any way shape or form nuclear weapons," Mr. Trump told reporters after attending the third game of the NBA Finals at New York's Madison Square Garden. "And the strait will open up right away. It will open up immediately upon signing, which could be in two or three days."

Vance: U.S. "very close" to a deal with Iran, but could be a week or months away

June 9

In an interview with Robert Costa for CBS "Sunday Morning," Vance said the U.S. is "very close" to reaching a deal that would address Iran's nuclear program "for the long term," but that it could come next week or months from now.

He said the deal could "absolutely" come before November's midterm elections but did not offer a specific timeline.

"I think we're going to know a lot before the midterm elections," he said. "Look, I think that the deal could happen in the next week, but the deal could also happen months from now."