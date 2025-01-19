Who is speaking at Trump's 2025 inauguration?

What to know about Trump's second inauguration

President-elect Donald Trump's second inauguration won't look like his first one, as there will likely be a smaller audience this time around inside the Capitol Rotunda.

But Trump's Friday decision to move the program indoors due to dangerously cold temperatures does nothing to change the order of the ceremony.

Here are the people scheduled to speak on Monday:

President-elect Donald Trump

As is custom for new presidents, Trump will deliver an inaugural address. His first inaugural address lasted a mere 16 minutes, and spanned 1,433 words. It was the shortest since the late Jimmy Carter's inaugural address in 1977.

"American carnage" was a phrase that reverberated from Trump's speech.

"The American carnage stops right here, right now," he said in that speech. "From this day forward, a new vision will govern our land. From this day forward, it's going to be only America first. America first."

Timothy Cardinal Dolan, archbishop of New York

Timothy Cardinal Dolan, archbishop of New York, will deliver the invocation.

"The president was kind enough to ask me to do the opening prayer," Dolan told New York's PIX11 Morning News on Christmas Eve.

Rev. Franklin Graham

Rev. Franklin Graham, son of the late evangelist Billy Graham, will also deliver an invocation. Graham has been a strong supporter of Trump, despite the president-elect's legal and moral challenges. Graham declined to endorse Trump during the primaries, waiting to voice his support until he was the apparent GOP nominee.

Rabbi Ari Berman, Imam Husham Al Husainy, Pastor Lorenzo Sewell and Rev. Father Frank Mann

The ceremony is an interfaith one, and the benediction will be delivered by four religious figures of four different faith traditions. Rabbi Ari Berman is the president of Yeshiva University. Imam Husham Al Husainy is with the Karbalaa Islamic Center. Senior Pastor Lorenzo Sewell is responsible for 180 Church Detroit. And the Rev. Father Frank Mann is with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn, New York.

Supreme Court Justice John Roberts and Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh

Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who was nominated by Trump, will deliver the oath of office to Vice President-elect JD Vance. Supreme Court Justice John Roberts will administer the oath of office to Trump. It's tradition for the court's chief justice to swear in the president.