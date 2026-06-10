Bill Gates to appear today before House committee investigating Epstein

One of the world's wealthiest men will appear Wednesday before the congressional panel investigating Jeffrey Epstein and his associates.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates will sit for the transcribed interview after revelations about his relationship with Epstein rocked his philanthropic foundation. Gates apologized in February to staff at the Gates Foundation for his ties to Epstein, and said their relationship lasted from 2011 through 2014.

After he was invited to testify in March, a spokesperson for Gates said he "welcomes the opportunity to appear before the Committee."

"While he never witnessed or participated in any of Epstein's illegal conduct, he is looking forward to answering all the committee's questions to support their important work," the spokesperson said.

In July 2013, Epstein sent himself a pair of emails containing unverified allegations that Gates had extramarital "sex with Russian girls" that resulted in a sexually transmitted infection requiring antibiotic treatment. In one email, Epstein claimed Gates also sought to "surreptitiously give" antibiotics to his then-wife, Melinda Gates.

A spokesperson for Gates told CBS News in January that the "claims are absolutely absurd and completely false."

The Wall Street Journal reported in February that Gates admitted during a town hall with staff that he "did have affairs, one with a Russian bridge player who met me at bridge events, and one with a Russian nuclear physicist who I met through business activities."

Text messages from 2017 show Epstein communicating with an apparent adviser to Gates, seeking to pitch the billionaire on a donor-advised fund, a tax-deductible charitable vehicle that Epstein wanted to operate.

The adviser told Epstein that Gates was interested in the idea, but said Melinda Gates didn't want him to communicate with Epstein. The two divorced in 2021.

"He wants to talk to you but his wife won't let him," the adviser said. In a series of texts a minute later, the adviser said of Gates, "he loves you," "he says hi," and "he feels bad about the [donor-advised fund] btw He thought great idea but wife wouldn't allow."

Gates is just the latest billionaire to be called before the committee, which has already interviewed Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and billionaires Les Wexner and Leon Black.

Others who have appeared include former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell and former Attorney General Pam Bondi.