Trump asks Congress for short-term FISA extension amid impasse over Pulte appointment

Washington — President Trump said Wednesday that he's asking Congress to approve a short-term extension of a key spy authority, which is set to expire Friday, amid an impasse over his selection of Bill Pulte as acting director of national intelligence.

"FISA 702 is very important to our Military, and keeping the American People safe, especially during the World Cup and America250 Celebrations," Mr. Trump said in a post on Truth Social. "If nothing is done, this important Law will expire this week."

The president said he is seeking the short-term extension to "provide time for the selection and confirmation of a permanent Head of the Agency."

Last week, Mr. Trump announced that he had selected Pulte, the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, to serve as acting director of national intelligence in light of Tulsi Gabbard's planned departure later this month. The move was met with intense pushback from Democrats, along with some Republicans, who questioned his lack of national security experience.

Democrats lambasted the choice, pointing to Pulte's record of making criminal referrals to the Justice Department alleging mortgage fraud by some of Mr. Trump's political foes. They have since pledged to withhold their support for reauthorizing Section 702 as long as Pulte is set to assume control of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, even in a temporary capacity.

The president's post came after he met with House Speaker Mike Johnson on Tuesday and again on Wednesday at the White House.

In his post, Mr. Trump reiterated his plans to have Pulte begin making cuts at the ODNI when he is installed on June 19.

"[I] have asked him to execute the immediate and needed downsizing of the office, reverting staff to their home agencies. At the same time, I am looking for a permanent ODNI Nominee with experience in National Security," the president wrote.

Senate GOP leaders have encouraged the president to appoint a permanent director of national intelligence. Majority Leader John Thune said Tuesday that the selection of a permanent intelligence chief would "play an important role in unlocking the support that we need to get FISA done."

Thune told CBS News ahead of the president's post on Wednesday that "the president's decision making around those appointments are his decisions," adding "we deal with it accordingly."

"We made our views known about how we think we unlock votes to get FISA done before it expires on midnight," Thune said.