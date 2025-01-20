What's open and closed on MLK Day and Inauguration Day 2025?

Yolanda Renee King, the only grandchild of MLK Jr., reflects on her family's legacy

Monday marks an unusual coincidence with Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday, falling on the same day as Donald Trump's second inauguration, which may prompt questions about whether businesses and services are open on Jan. 20.

The two events don't usually coincide, but inauguration day is always held on Jan. 20, as specified by the Constitution's 20th Amendment. Meanwhile, Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed on the third Monday of January each year, which this year also falls on Jan. 20.

Here's what to know about what's open or closed on Monday.

Does mail run and is the Post Office open on MLK Day and Inauguration Day?

Because Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a federal holiday, the U.S. Post Office will close its locations for retail transactions, while the USPS also won't deliver residential or business mail on Monday.

Still, the USPS said in a statement that Priority Mail Express will be delivered on Jan. 20. Regular delivery schedules will resume on Jan. 21, it said.

Are banks open on MLK Day and Inauguration Day?

Most banks will be closed on Jan. 20 because Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a holiday observed by the Federal Reserve System. Still, ATMs will be available for people who need to withdraw cash or make a deposit.

Is Costco open on MLK Day?

Yes, Costco stores will be open on Jan. 20 because Martin Luther King Jr. Day isn't one of the seven holidays observed by the warehouse retailer.

Is Target open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day?

Target says its stores will be operating on MLK, Jr. Day with its normal store business hours. However, because those hours can vary by location, the retailer recommends shoppers use Target.com's "find a store" feature to check their local store's hours.

Are McDonald's, Chick-fil-A and Starbucks open on MLK Day?

McDonald's says its locations will be open on Jan. 20, but hours may vary, so it recommends consumers check its store locator for local hours.

Likewise, Chick-fil-A says its restaurants will be open on MLK Day, but also recommends that people check local hours on its store locator before heading out.

Starbucks tells CBS MoneyWatch that store hours can vary on holidays. Customers can check their local coffee shops at this Starbucks site.

Are grocery stores open on MLK, Jr. Day?

Most grocery stores will be open on Jan. 20, with Publix and Kroger telling CBS MoneyWatch that their locations will be open their regular hours on Monday.