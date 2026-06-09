Meta launches program to train workers for data center jobs

Meta Platforms is offering free training for people to work in its data centers and guaranteeing them a job in a skilled trade after completing a five-week course.

The technology giant announced on Monday that it is committing $115 million to the program, which is open to qualified veterans, career changers and others who want to enter the skilled trades. The initiative, dubbed "America's workforce academy," will first launch in Indiana, Louisiana, Ohio and Texas.

Meta cited a nationwide shortage of fiber technicians, welders, plumbers, electricians and other skilled tradespeople needed to build data centers.

"Every graduate will leave with a verified, industry-standard credential in high-demand fields such as electrical work, mechanical systems and plumbing," Meta said in a statement.

Technology companies are racing to build data centers to power the development of artificial intelligence. The U.S. has roughly 4,000 existing data centers, while some 3,000 more have been announced or are under construction, according to Apollo Global Management.

All data centers together are expected to create 4.7 million temporary construction jobs in the U.S., according to a 2025 report from the American Edge Project, a policy advocacy group formed by Meta that promotes tech industry interests. The group expects data centers to create roughly 700,000 permanent jobs to operate and manage the facilities.

The rapid data center buildout has generated public opposition from some communities, which say it strains local power grids, raises environmental concerns and fails to boost local economies.