Who is performing at the Trump 2025 inauguration? Here's the list of tomorrow's singers.

Washington — President-elect Donald Trump struggled to land big-name musical talent during his first inauguration in 2017.

But this time, he'll have one of the biggest names in country music — Carrie Underwood — performing at his 2025 swearing-in ceremony, which begins at noon on Monday. Other artists are scheduled to perform at various celebrations in Washington over the course of the weekend, and at inaugural balls later on Monday.

Who is performing at Trump's 2025 inauguration?

Underwood, whose career took off after she won "American Idol" in 2005, will sing "America the Beautiful" before Trump takes the oath of office, according to the inaugural committee responsible for organizing the event. The Armed Forces Chorus and the United States Naval Academy Glee Club will accompany her.

Opera singer Christopher Macchio will perform the national anthem at the end of the ceremony. Singer-songwriter Lee Greenwood, choirs from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln and the United States Marine Band will also have musical contributions to the program.

Throughout the four days of celebrations in the capital, other big names are set to perform. A campaign-style rally on Sunday will feature Kid Rock, The Village People, Billy Ray Cyrus and Greenwood. Liberty University's Praise Choir will also perform.

The Village People, whose song "Y.M.C.A." has become a staple of Trump events, will make another appearance at one of the inaugural balls. Performances from Jason Aldean, Rascal Flatts, Parker McCollum and Gavin DeGraw are also in the lineup at the several inaugural balls planned after the swearing-in. Rapper Nelly is also set to perform at one of glitzy events, the inaugural committee confirmed Saturday.

Who performed at Trump's 2017 inauguration?

Jackie Evancho performs during President Donald Trump's inauguration at the U.S. Capitol on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Jackie Evancho, who placed second on "America's Got Talent" in 2010, sang the national anthem to close out the ceremony for Trump's first inauguration. The Mormon Tabernacle Choir sang "America the Beautiful."

Trump's team struggled to book performers for the 2017 events after a divisive election and backlash from fans.

Who performed at Biden's inauguration?

Lady Gaga sings the National Anthem at President Joe Biden's inauguration at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 2021. Rob Carr/Getty Images

President Biden's inauguration in 2021 occurred in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, which limited the typical celebratory activities and moved much of the entertainment online.

Mr. Biden's inauguration ceremony still took place in person outside the U.S. Capitol and featured Lady Gaga, who sang the national anthem, and Jennifer Lopez, who performed "This Land Is Your Land" and "America the Beautiful," with a brief interlude of her hit "Let's Get Loud." After Mr. Biden was sworn in, Garth Brooks sang "Amazing Grace."

Who performed at Obama's inauguration?

Aretha Franklin performs during the inauguration ceremony for President Barack Obama at the Capitol on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2009. Dennis Brack/Bloomberg via Getty Images

At former President Barack Obama's inauguration in 2009, Aretha Franklin sang "My Country, 'Tis of Thee." Cellist Yo-Yo Ma, violinist Itzhak Perlman, pianist Gabriela Montero and clarinetist Anthony McGill played "Air and Simple Gifts," a piece written for the occasion by John Williams.

The 2013 ceremony featured Beyoncé singing the national anthem, Kelly Clarkson performing "My Country, 'Tis of Thee" and James Taylor singing "America the Beautiful."