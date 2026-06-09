Trump stands by decision to name Pulte to intel role, despite revolt in Congress that could block spy powers renewal

Bill Pulte will begin serving as acting director of national intelligence in a week and a half, President Trump announced Tuesday, effectively standing by his decision to name the housing regulator and Trump loyalist to the job — as the appointment endangers a bipartisan compromise on renewing a key spy authority.

Mr. Trump chose Pulte, who currently leads the Federal Housing Finance Agency, to replace outgoing Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. The decision drew intense backlash from Democrats due to both Pulte's lack of a national security background and his controversial tenure at the housing agency, during which he accused a litany of Trump foes of mortgage fraud.

The president has said Pulte will not be named director of national intelligence permanently, which would require Senate confirmation. Pulte will remain director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, which oversees mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

The appointment came as lawmakers from both parties rushed to extend Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act before it expires Friday. Democrats said they would not support any reauthorization of Section 702 — which allows the government to collect communications of noncitizens abroad — as long as Pulte remained in the position.

The choice of Pulte wasn't met with enthusiasm by many Republicans, with Sens. John Cornyn, Bill Cassidy and Thom Tillis all voicing their disapproval.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.