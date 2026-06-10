Trump says "I love the inflation" because U.S. is "taking" Iranian oil

Washington — President Trump on Wednesday applauded the latest inflation spike, saying the numbers are "great" and "I love the inflation" because the U.S. "taking out" what he called "millions" of barrels of Iranian oil in the dead of night. The president added that he's "just announcing today for the first time" that the U.S. is seizing Iranian oil.

Once the conflict is over, Mr. Trump said oil prices and inflation will drop rapidly. A reporter asked the president in the Oval Office Wednesday if he's concerned that the Consumer Price Index rose at an annual rate of 4.2%, up from 3.8% in the prior month and marking the highest level since April 2023. The new inflation numbers were released earlier Wednesday.

"No, I love it," the president said. "The numbers were great. You know what I really love? I love the inflation. You know why? Because as soon as this war is over. You know, I can say it now, something you didn't know. Did you know we've been taking out millions of barrels of oil? Nobody knows it. You know who doesn't know about it? Iran, until right now. We took out the other night, 22 ships. Late at night, with no lights. Because they don't have any radar because we blasted the crap out of it. We took out. That's why oil's $85 a barrel."

While the cost has come down in recent weeks, the cost of Brent crude — the international standard — was about $94 per barrel at midday Wednesday.

The president said oil prices still aren't as high as he anticipated ahead of the war, and the U.S. stock market is hitting "all-time historical highs." The president said Venezuela was a "great success," and the U.S. is extracting millions from both Venezuela and Iran.

"I think they're going to want to make a deal, but we're going to find out," the president said of Iran.

A reporter asked the president if he expects inflation to fall once the war is over.

"When the war is over? It's coming down. It's going to come down like a rock," he said. "And again, we're taking out millions, which, I'm just announcing today for the first time, but we've been taking out millions of barrels of oil. Millions. Every night."

Mr. Trump is underwater in polls on the economy, despite the economy and cost of living once being his strongpoints in polling. Higher inflation is also coming in a midterm election year when Republicans are battling to keep control of the House and Senate.