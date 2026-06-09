House passes pro-union bill after 20 Republicans defy party, in latest move to bypass GOP leadership

Washington — House Democrats, with the help of several Republicans, bypassed GOP leadership on Tuesday to force a successful vote on legislation that would accelerate negotiations on newly-formed unions' first collective bargaining agreements.

The legislation, titled the Faster Labor Contracts Act, was introduced in September by Democratic Rep. Donald Norcross of New Jersey. It passed in a 230 to 193 vote, with 20 Republicans voting in favor.

In late April, Norcross launched a discharge petition, seeking to bring the bill to the floor. The procedural maneuver allows members to circumvent leadership and force a floor vote on legislation if they secure a majority support — 218 signatures. The petition hit the threshold within a month, with seven Republicans signing on.

Norcross' discharge petition is the seventh this session to hit the threshold, a sign of discontent with GOP leadership.

The measure would amend the National Labor Relations Act and require employers to begin contract negotiations with newly-certified unions within 10 days of receiving a written request. It also sets a timeline for mediation and lays out next steps if no agreement is reached after 90 days.

"Right now, employers can delay negotiations on first contracts for years," Norcross said in a statement in April, adding that his bill "will force employers to act in good faith and come to the negotiating table quickly."

During debate on the bill, GOP Rep. Tim Walberg of Michigan argued the measure would fast-track "government intrusion into private workplaces" and erode "workers' rights faster than we have ever seen before."

"It is the latest attempt to put workers under the thumb of the federal bureaucrats," Walberg said, referring to the arbitration process laid out in the bill.

It's unclear whether the Senate will take it up. Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri introduced a companion bill in the Senate in March 2025 that has two Republican and 13 Democratic cosponsors.