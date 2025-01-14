Watch CBS News
Michelle Obama will not attend Trump's inauguration, her office says

Former first lady Michelle Obama will not attend Donald Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20, her office confirmed Tuesday. 

A spokesperson declined to provide a reason for her absence. 

Barack Obama, the 44th president, is expected at the swearing-in ceremony, according to a statement.

"Former President Barack Obama is confirmed to attend the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies. Former First Lady Michelle Obama will not attend the upcoming inauguration," the brief statement from the Office of Barack and Michelle Obama said.

Michelle Obama also did not attend President Jimmy Carter's funeral last week.

