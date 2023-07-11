Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Blink cameras and doorbells: Save up to 58% on a smart security system

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's a great time to upgrade your home security with a new smart camera system or video doorbell. Amazon is currently offering deep discounts on top-rated Blink home cameras and video doorbells during Amazon Prime Day 2023.

Ready to shop the major summer deals event? The CBS Essentials shopping experts kept our eyes peeled for slashed prices on everything Blink, including the Blink Indoor camera kit, Blink Mini, Blink video doorbell (full system) and a three-piece Blink Outdoor camera kit for 58% off.

Top products in this article:

Blink Indoor camera kit (1 pc.), $110 (reduced from $220)

Blink Mini, $18 (reduced from $35)

Blink video doorbell (full system), $47 (reduced from $81)

A video camera or doorbell can add an extra layer of security to your home. Blink offers plenty of smart solutions to help you monitor the interior and exterior of your home to give you better peace of mind. Whether you're dealing with package thieves or just looking for a way to keep an eye on your pets while you're at work, Blink's smart camera products have got you covered. Right now, you can protect your home for less with Amazon's Prime Day deals on Blink cameras and doorbells.

Best Amazon Prime Day deals on Blink cameras and doorbells



Shop the best Blink deals on Amazon now for Amazon Prime Day 2023.

Blink whole home bundle: $110 (save 50%)

Secure your home with this discounted security bundle. It includes the Blink video doorbell, a Blink Mini, a Blink Outdoor camera and a Sync Module 2 device that connects and syncs the devices together. This is a great introductory kit to upgrade your home security for under $150.

Blink Indoor camera kit (1 pc.), $110 (reduced from $220)

Blink Outdoor: $50



The Blink Outdoor camera is a water-resistant security camera designed to monitor the outside of your home. It features two-way audio, motion detection and a live video stream. It's battery operated and has a two-year battery life. Amazon Prime members can score a Blink Outdoor camera for 50% off, or save even more with a three-piece set.

Blink Outdoor camera kit (1 pc.), $50 (reduced from $100)

Blink Outdoor camera kit (3 pc.), $105 (reduced from $250)

Blink Outdoor with floodlight: $75

The Blink Outdoor camera with floodlight includes all of the features of the standard Blink Outdoor camera, plus an added 700-lumen floodlight. The light is motion-triggered to help the camera see anyone or anything that is moving around your home or yard at night. The light can also be turned on by voice command using a paired Amazon Alexa device.

Blink Outdoor camera with floodlight, $75 (reduced from $140)

Blink video doorbell: $30

The Blink video doorbell lets you answer your door from your smartphone. It features daytime and infrared night video, as well as two-way audio. The Blink video doorbell can be connected to your doorbell's wiring system or installed wire-free.

Blink video doorbell (standalone), $30 (reduced from $50)

Blink video doorbell (full system), $47 (reduced from $81)

Blink Mini: $18

The Blink Mini is a compact version of the Blink camera. Unlike the larger, battery-powered versions, the Mini needs to be plugged in. It still has full camera functionality with live video viewing, two-way audio and night vision. The Mini can also chime and provide alerts from the Blink video doorbell.

Blink Mini, $18 (reduced from $35)

The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals to shop now

Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day sales event that is running now through July 12, 2023. The e-commerce giant puts tons of top-selling products on sale exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers. Prime Day is an excellent opportunity for shoppers to score brand-name tech (including cell phones, laptops and computers, tablets and TVs) , kitchen appliances, home goods, furniture, clothing, tools, toys, beauty products, and more at Black Friday-like prices.

Other retailers are running competing Amazon Prime Day sales. Walmart, for example, has announced it will be holding its Walmart Plus Week sale that started on Monday, July 10.

Check out these Amazon Prime Day deals on top brands for you and your family. And be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at ETOnline, CBS Sports Essentials and ComicBook.com.

