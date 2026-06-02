Live Updates: California primary election results for key 2026 races including governor, LA mayor and more
What to know about California's 2026 primary election
- California has a top-two primary system, in which a pair of candidates who receive the largest share of votes will advance to November's general election, regardless of party affiliation.
- The marquee contest in California's June 2 primary elections is the crowded gubernatorial race, the results for which will finally provide clarity on who could succeed term-limited Gov. Gavin Newsom. While more than 60 names appear on the ballot, three candidates appear to have emerged as the leading contenders to advance according to recent polling: Former Fox News host Steve Hilton, former U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and billionaire environmental activist Tom Steyer.
- Californians will also decide who advances in congressional races shaped by the voter approved Proposition 50, a measure backed by top Democrats aimed at shifting five of the state's U.S. House seats to be more favorable to Democrats in the 2026 midterm elections. The move was intended to counter similar action by Texas Republicans to redraw five districts to be more favorable to being won by the GOP. Key primaries include the CA-11 race to replace retiring Rep. Nancy Pelosi in San Francisco, and CA-40 in parts of Orange County and the Inland Empire, which could set up a November showdown between two Republicans after their districts were consolidated.
- The race for Los Angeles mayor has generated nationwide interest following criticism received by incumbent Mayor Karen Bass over her handling of the devastating Palisades Fire in January 2025. Her top challengers are reality TV star Spencer Pratt, who launched his campaign after losing his home in the blaze, and LA City Council member Nithya Raman, a longtime city hall ally of Bass whose district stretches west from the city's Silver Lake and Los Feliz areas into the San Fernando Valley..
Bay Area voters weighing potential Pelosi successors, how San Francisco taxes wealthy companies
Bay Area voters are casting their ballots in Tuesday's primary election to help determine several races that could draw national attention, including contests to succeed former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former Rep. Eric Swalwell in Congress, and others that will determine whether San Francisco should further tax wealthy companies or hand out more tax breaks.
Voters in Pelosi's San Francisco district will decide who should advance in the race to represent them after she opted against running for reelection. There are eight Democrats, two Republicans and a no party preference candidate running in the primary.
In California's 14th Congressional District, candidates will face off to control the seat previously held by former Rep. Eric Swalwell. Swalwell was not running for reelection after launching a bid for governor, but the Dublin politician dropped out of the race and resigned from Congress in April following sexual misconduct allegations, which he denies.
In San Francisco, voters will be deciding on two competing measures, both aimed at how companies are taxed. Under Proposition C, more businesses would be exempt from the Gross Receipts Tax by increasing how much a company can earn before being subject to the tax. If passed, the measure would affect the city's Top Executive Pay Tax by accelerating the tax rate schedule and then stopping any future increases.
The competing measure, Proposition D, aims to adjust the formula for the Top Executive Pay Tax. If approved, it would change the calculation of the tax using the compensation of all employees, not just employees based in San Francisco. If both measures pass, the one that receives more votes would take effect.
In Alameda County, voters will decide whether District Attorney Ursula Jones Dickson should continue to hold office. Competing against her for the top prosecutor's job is Pamela Price, who was recalled by voters in 2024 and was replaced by Jones Dickson, who was appointed to the job by the county's Board of Supervisors. A political newcomer, trial attorney Gopal Krishan, is also running for district attorney.
Congressional districts redrawn under Proposition 50 among top Northern California races to watch
Several Northern California congressional races reshaped by Proposition 50 may become consequential battlegrounds Tuesday night as crowded primary fields are narrowed in contests that could help shape the fight for control of Congress in November.
In California's 13th Congressional District, Democratic Rep. Adam Gray is seeking reelection after defeating Republican John Duarte by just 187 votes in 2024. The redrawn district now includes part of Stockton and is considered more favorable to Democrats. Among Gray's challengers is Republican Kevin Lincoln II, the former mayor of Stockton.
California's 6th Congressional District has been redrawn to include parts of the Sacramento area, along with Rocklin and Roseville. Rep. Kevin Kiley, who currently represents California's 3rd District, is running as a no party preference candidate after announcing in March that he left the Republican Party. He faces Democrats Lauren Babb Tomlinson, Thien Ho, Dr. Richard Pan, Martha Guerrero and Tyler Vandenberg, along with Republican Michael Stansfield.
With Santa Rosa now added the the district's boundaries and Redding removed, California's 1st District is also expected to be more favorable to being won by a Democrat. The district includes parts of Butte, Glenn, Lake, Lassen, Mendocino, Plumas, Sierra, Sonoma and Tehama counties. The field includes three Democrats – Audrey Denney, Mike McGuire and Janice Karrman – along with Republican James Gallagher and two no party preference candidates, Timothy Kelly and Richard Minner.
Los Angeles mayoral race, 40th Congressional District face-off among key contests in Southern California
Southern California will be closely watched on Tuesday as Los Angeles, the nation's second most populous city, looks to the future of its leadership. Political observers will also pay close attention to election results in the race to represent the newly redrawn 40th Congressional District, a GOP stronghold that stretches across parts of Orange County and the Inland Empire. The contest has pitted two leading congressional Republicans against each other.
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass' reelection bid has left her potentially vulnerable after she faced sharp criticisms for the city's preparations and subsequent response to the devastating Palisades Fire in January 2025. Still, she earned endorsements from top Democrats including Gov. Gavin Newsom and former Vice President Kamala Harris. On the campaign trail, Bass has touted a drop in LA's homelessness rate since she took office in 2022.
Former "The Hills" reality TV star Spencer Pratt lost his Pacific Palisades home in the blaze, and has been a vocal critic of Bass' handling of the fire. He's positioned himself as the outsider, non-establishment candidate in a race in which his two main opponents are directly involved in LA politics. Pratt has said that while he's a registered Republican, he's running for mayor as a non-partisan.
LA City Council member Nithya Raman, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, has keyed in on the issue of housing and affordability during her campaign. A longtime ally of Bass, Raman has attacked her over the city's homelessness crisis and skyrocketing housing prices.
Meanwhile, parts of the Inland Empire and Orange County will select two candidates to advance to November's general election for the 40th Congressional District. The district's new boundaries came about after the passage of voter-approved Proposition 50 last year, which retooled districts held by incumbent Republican Rep. Young Kim of Anaheim Hills and longtime Republican Rep. Ken Calvert of Corona, who was first elected to Congress in 1992. Each campaign has focused its attacks on the other, with both Kim and Calvert trumpeting their support for President Trump. Mr. Trump has not endorsed a candidate in the primary.
More candidates added to the mix could complicate the primary, particularly if Kim and Calvert split the vote between Republicans and potentially allow a Democrat to squeeze through in the top two. Esther Kim Varet, an art gallery owner and political newcomer, is viewed as the most viable Democrat, although an all-Republican showdown between Kim and Calvert could be in the cards.
Polls to close in California at 8 p.m. Pacific Time
Polls opened at 7 a.m. on Tuesday across California. Ballots must be cast in person or returned before 8 p.m.
Eligible citizens who missed the May 18 deadline to register to vote can complete the "Same Day" voter registration process on Election Day, at their local county election office or any in-person voting location within their county.
At in-person polling locations, anyone who was in line before 8 p.m. will still be allowed to cast their ballot, the Secretary of State says. Officials encourage voters to remain in line if they arrived before polls closed.