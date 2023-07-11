Amazon Prime Day 2023 golf deals: Get Under Armour golf shorts at a discount

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

If you're looking for a new, sleek pair of shorts that are perfect for golfing, then you should know that these Under Armour shorts are on sale now during Amazon Prime Day 2023. These breathable athletic shorts are at their lowest price in weeks. Ready to be comfortable on the course? Don't miss out on this Amazon Prime Day Under Armour apparel deal.

Under Armour men's tech golf shorts, $30 (reduced from $60)

Under Armour men's tech golf shorts

Amazon

It's only the beginning of Amazon Prime Day, and we don't know how long these deals will last. It's the perfect time to pick up a new pair of men's golf shorts, and right now these are at a 50% discount.

Each pair of Under Armour men's golf shorts has four-way stretch with woven fabric that is light but durable. It will wick sweat away and dry quickly. With a flat-front, four-pocket design and a 10-inch inseam, these are the perfect men's shorts for the summer.

The shorts are available from sizes 30 to 42. Choose from 10 colors.

