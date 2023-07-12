How to get the best deals on Amazon Prime Day 2023, Day 2

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Welcome to the second day of Amazon Prime Day 2023. Amazon's biggest sale of the year features doorbuster savings on just about everything you could want, including major electronics, home goods and more. Prime Day features a mix of daily deals and limited-time, limited-quantity lightning deals on a wide variety of clothing, bedding, laptops, headphones, Amazon-branded gear and more.

The only catch? You need to be an Amazon Prime member to take part.

There are plenty of unbeatable deals to be found during Amazon Prime Day, but sorting through all of the options and getting the best deals before they disappear can be a challenge. The expert shoppers at CBS Essentials (that's us!) have put together some shopping tips to help you get the best deals available during Amazon Prime Day 2023.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day sales event created by Amazon. The e-commerce giant puts tons of top-selling products on sale exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers. Prime Day is an excellent opportunity for shoppers to score brand-name tech, kitchen appliances, furniture, clothing, toys, beauty products, and more for Black Friday-like prices.

When is Prime Day 2023?

Amazon Prime Day is happening now. The sales event began at 3 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, July 11 and ends on Wednesday, July 12 at midnight. New daily deals and short-term flash deals will be rolled out throughout the weekend, so you'll want to check back with CBS Essentials throughout the entire two-day sale.

Other retailers are running competing Amazon Prime Day sales. Walmart, for example, has announced it will be holding its Walmart Plus Week sale that started on Monday, July 10.

Check out these Amazon Prime Day deals on top brands for you and your family. And be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at ETOnline, CBS Sports Essentials and ComicBook.com.

How to get the best deals on Amazon Prime Day 2023



Snag the best deals during the Amazon Prime Day sale with these five tips.

1. Join Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime Day deals have historically been available only to shoppers with an active Amazon Prime subscription. Those who have never been Amazon Prime members can get a 30-day free trial.

An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month (plus taxes) or $139 per year. It includes much more than access to Prime Day deals: You get free, two-day shipping on most Amazon products (and free same-day delivery in some areas), access to TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video plus special deals at Whole Food Market and more.

2. Shop early and check back regularly

The best deals on Amazon Prime Day often sell out quickly, so you'll want to start early if you're hoping to score a doorbuster deal on a big-name brand. However, it's important to remember that new deals will be unveiled regularly, so keep checking back periodically for new lightning deals. Amazon also typically unleashes a new set of deals on day two of the sale, so even if you shop the first day of the sale, it's worth circling back for more discounts.

3. Filter the deals

The main Amazon deals page can get a bit overwhelming on Amazon Prime Day with so many major discounts. Plus, as mentioned above, there will be deals from just about every product on Amazon available to shop. We recommend narrowing your deals search by category to get a better view of the deals that fit your needs. You can use the menu bar along the left side of the Amazon deals page to filter by category. You can also filter by star rating to make sure that you're only seeing deals on well-rated products and don't accidentally impulse-buy a poor-quality item.

CBS Essentials will also be publishing category-specific deals lists all throughout Amazon Prime Day 2023 to help you cut through the noise and find the top deals in each category on products with at least four-star ratings.

4. Use one-click shopping on Amazon

Make sure that you have up-to-date payment and shipping information in your Prime account and then consider using one-click shopping to complete your Amazon Prime Day purchases fast. The best stuff can sell out quick!

To use one-click shipping, select Buy Now on the product page of the item that you want to buy. A Buy Now pop-up will appear and you can double-check the selected shipping address and payment method and then confirm your purchase. This method is faster than the traditional "add to cart" option, so it's useful when shopping lightning deals or low-stock items during Amazon Prime Day.

5. Let the experts at CBS Essentials do the work for you

What is Amazon's invite-only deals program?

Amazon announced that there will be a new invite-only deals program during Amazon Prime Day 2023. Amazon Prime members can sign up for the opportunity to get exclusive access to Prime Day 2023's best deals on brands including Lancôme, Kérastase, Peloton, Victoria's Secret, YETI, The Drop, and Sony, and save on new Amazon-exclusive deals from D'Amelio Footwear, OPI, and Alo Yoga. New invite-only deals will happen every 30 minutes throughout the event. Amazon is warning that these deals are expected to sell out.

Amazon previewed a few of these top deals. A limited number of Amazon Prime members will be able to score 75% off Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni Series, 60% off Bulova Men's Marine Star Chronograph, 55% off JBL Live 660NC Noise Cancelling Headphones, and 50% off Foreo Luna 3 Facial Cleansing Brush. Instructions on how to score these deals will be forthcoming in the invitations.