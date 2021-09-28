The ultimate guide to Black Friday 2021

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Find pre-Black Friday deals and all the details about Black Friday 2021 here. Sasha Pritchard Photography

Black Friday is right around the corner, and if you're looking to get your holiday shopping game plan together, you've come to the right place. Here is your guide to Black Friday 2021.

What you need to know about Black Friday 2021

Black Friday (the Friday after Thanksgiving) is one of the biggest sale shopping events of the year, with most every major retailer offering big discounts on holiday gifts, the hottest toys of 2021, apparel, housewares, tech gadgets and more. In past years, shoppers have stayed up late the night of Thanksgiving, just to line up in front of stores for early morning openings and doorbuster deals. In light of COVID-19, many stores closed on Thanksgiving 2020, and instead offered Black Friday deals online. It's possible that stores will similarly prioritize socially distanced shopping options, such as online ordering and curbside pickup, in 2021, eliminating the need to leave home early and stand in a line.

Black Friday 2021 is on Nov. 26, but sales typically start before that date. In 2020, Target began offering its Black Friday deals as early as October. With the threat of holiday 2021 shipping delays looming on the horizon, it would not be a surprise to see Black Friday deals start very early in 2021.

Start holiday shopping early this year

Shipping experts, including Port of Los Angeles director Gene Seroka and UPS honcho Scott Price, are recommending that you start holiday shopping now, even before the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales have begun. California ports, which handle 40% of the nation's imports, are facing a record backlog of cargo ships, meaning you may not find the products you want as quickly as usual this holiday season. Shipping containers are also in short supply, increasing shipping costs. Retailers from Best Buy to Nordstrom are expecting some delays related to port issues. COVID-19 also has caused disruptions to global supply chains, and some overseas factories are shut down to prevent the spread of the illness as well.

Are there pre-Black Friday deals already available now?

Fortunately, shopping now doesn't mean that you have to miss out on great deals. Ahead are some pre-Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals you can shop right now at stores like Walmart, Best Buy and Ulta.

Pre-Black Friday deals at Walmart now

Walmart has tons of tech, makeup, home goods and more reduced.

Walmart

Keurig K-Duo Essentials single-serve and carafe coffee maker, $79 (reduced from $99)

Pre-Black Friday deals at Best Buy now

Best Buy has TVs, laptops, video games and more tech on sale.

Best Buy

ASUS 11.6" Chromebook, 4GB memory, 32GB storage, $119 (reduced from $219)

Pre-Black Friday deals at Ulta now

Find makeup, skincare, fragrances and more reduced at Ulta.

Ulta

Tarte Sugar Rush Dream On eye and cheek palette, $22 (reduced from $32)

Pre-Black Friday deals at Amazon now

Amazon has kitchen appliances, fashion, beauty and more on sale right now.

Amazon

Echo Show 5, $45 (reduced from $80)

Amazon

Melissa & Doug Mine to Love wooden play bunk bed for dolls, $39 (reduced from $54)

Amazon

Love, Diana Sing-Along Popstar 13-inch doll and working microphone, $30 (reduced from $35)

Pre-Black Friday deals at Nordstrom now

Nordstrom has markdowns on men's, women's and children's fashion, home and more.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Snuggle Plush faux fur slipper, $15 (reduced from $29)

Pre-Black Friday deals at GameStop now

GameStop has deals on video games, gaming accessories, action figures and more.

GameStop

Red Dead Redemption 2 for PlayStation 4, $30 (reduced from $60)

Pre-Black Friday deals at Wayfair now

Find furniture, small kitchen appliances, bedding and more reduced at Wayfair.

Wayfair

The Magic Bullet countertop blender, $40 (reduced from $57)

Related content from CBS Essentials