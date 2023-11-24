14 best Xbox Black Friday 2023 deals from today's top sales

Amazon

Black Friday 2023 is here, and the Xbox deals are coming in hot. You can save big on Xbox consoles, controllers, games and accessories right now -- perfect for gifting this Christmas (or for playing yourself).

We've seen great deals on PS5 consoles, games and controllers, plus some must-see deals on Nintendo Switch consoles and games. But after scouring all of today's deals, we can confidently say that Microsoft Xbox gamers are getting some of the best deals of Black Friday 2023. Read to discover and shop all the best offers available to you today.

Xbox Series X with 'Diablo IV': Save $60 at Walmart



Walmart

This Walmart Black Friday gaming deal includes the 1TB Xbox console with a wireless controller, plus an extra controller and a free copy of "Diablo IV."

The game is the latest online-only installment in the long-running action RPG series. As the fourth entry in the "Diablo" series, it's set in the world of Sanctuary and takes place 50 years after the events of "Diablo III: Reaper of Souls," its predecessor. This is the best that "Diablo" has looked and felt in a very long time.

Get this Xbox Series X bundle now for $500 (regularly $560).

Why we like 'Diablo IV':

It's the most immersive "Diablo" experience yet. The semi-open world feels alive and threatening.



New classes and mechanics make for dynamic gameplay.



Its engaging multiplayer modes foster cooperation and competition.



Don't need the extra controller? You can get a single controller Diablo IV Xbox Series X console bundle for $439 as a Walmart Black Friday deal, reduced from $560.

Xbox Series X "Call of Duty: MW3" bundle: $519 ($51 off)



Amazon

Head over to Amazon right away to snag this Xbox Series X + "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3" bundle that's on sale for $51 off for Black Friday.

This bundle includes the Xbox Series X video game console (with 1TB of storage), one Xbox wireless controller and a code to download the full version of "Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3" (a $70 value).

Instead, for $484, you can choose an Xbox Series X bundle that comes with a code to download a digital copy of EA's "FC24." This bundle is on sale right now for $86 (15%) off, but only for a limited time.

Xbox Series S with accessories: $80 off

Walmart

This Walmart Black Friday gaming deal includes the console with a wireless controller, plus an extra Xbox wireless controller in the shade "robot white." It includes 512GB of storage.

Get it now for $80 off. It's just $290 (regularly $370).

"This console is the best console for the price ever made in the industry," a Walmart customer says. "Would recommend to anyone needing a cheaper option for the best graphics at the price point."

The console is rated 4.4 stars at Walmart.

Why we like the Xbox Series S console:

It has a nearly identical game library to the Xbox Series X.

It's a more cost-effective alternative to the Xbox Series X, so long as you don't mind giving up 4K graphics.

It includes three months of Ultimate Game Pass.

Like the Xbox Series X above, you can also buy an Xbox Series S bundle with a single controller and save some money. This Walmart Black Friday bundle includes the Xbox Series S console, one controller, and three months of Ultimate Game Pass. Get it for $249, reduced from $300.

Save on Xbox Ultimate Game Pass: $14 (save $2)



Walmart

Xbox Ultimate Game Pass is the ideal add-on gift to a new Xbox Series S or X console. It gives you access to play hundreds of Xbox titles, including Grand Theft Auto 5, Minecraft, Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite and more. You even get access to certain games on their release day.

Normally $16 per month, Walmart has a $2 off Black Friday deal on Xbox Ultimate Game Pass. At this price, you may want to stock up.

Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Wireless Controller: Save $25

Walmart

If you're buying a new Xbox Series X, an extra controller should also be on your shopping list. Though both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S systems come with controllers on their own, it's always good to have a second one on hand.

The Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Controller is the absolute best on the market, especially for hardcore players. This one comes in a striking red with black accents. It's incredibly grippy, with a long-lasting battery, adjustable triggers, and low latency connectivity that make it perfect for just about any game you want to play.

Normally $130, you can get this controller for $105 at Walmart this Black Friday.

Xbox 3-Month Game Pass Ultimate with Mystery 'Starfield' Collectible

Best BUy

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is an Xbox owner's ticket to play hundreds of games for a small fee per month.

All first-party Xbox game releases debut on the service when they hit store shelves, but there's also a wide variety of other titles to enjoy there as well, from old games to new titles that are in high demand. If you plan on trying a lot of different games but don't want to necessarily own them, this subscription service is a no-brainer.

This Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Black Friday deal is one of the best you'll find right now, but it doesn't rely on just a percentage off the cost to be a good deal. It just adds a freebie that you or whoever you're buying it for can add to your collection.

For $45, you can get a "Starfield" collectible sticker (likely value of $6 to $10) with your purchase. Plus, this subscription gives you the ability to play "Starfield" without having to spend extra money.

Black Friday deals on Xbox games



Here's a list of the most popular Xbox games to play right now. All of the titles below are on sale for Black Friday.

'Hogwarts Legacy': $40 at Walmart (save $30)

Walmart

"Hogwarts Legacy" is the best way for any muggle to experience the thrill of becoming a wizard straight out of the "Harry Potter" universe.

This open-world adventure lets players create their own custom wizard, then explore Hogwarts and the surrounding grounds while investigating a creepy mystery plaguing attendees and staff.

Whip up potions, learn how to cast spells, and fit right in with the rest of the Hogwarts student body, and see what it's like to truly be a magic user.

Right now, you can save $30 on the newly-released game from earlier in 2023 at Walmart. It's available for just $40, which is down from its normal price of $70. That's the lowest prices we've seen for this game.

What's the newest Xbox console?



The newest Xbox consoles are the Xbox Series X and Series S. The fourth-generation gaming consoles were released in November 2020.

How do the different Xbox models compare?

The Xbox Series X is the highest powered Xbox console you can buy. The Series X offers a processor that provides 12 teraflops of processing power (compared to the four teraflops offered by the Series S). When it comes to resolution, the Series X offers true 4K graphics, while the Series S offers 1440p resolution. And the Series X includes an internal 4K UHD Blu-ray drive.

The Series S, however is all digital, so all games need to be download and stored locally within the console's SSD drive (or on an external SSD drive that's sold separately). It has a smaller form factor than the Series X. It can still play all of the Xbox Series X games in your library, as well as those available by way of Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Both versions offer up to 120fps (frames per second) graphics, support HDR and take advantage of Xbox Velocity Architecture. Both versions also offer 3D spatial audio with Dolby Atmos support. And the systems are downwards compatible, so you can play Xbox One, Xbox 360 or even original Xbox games on them.

What are the most popular Xbox games right now?

According to Microsoft, some of the most popular and bestselling Xbox games available this holiday season include: