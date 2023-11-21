11 best Black Friday Christmas tree deals for 2023

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Black Friday is here, and so are big discounts on extraordinary Christmas trees for your family to enjoy this holiday season. Yes, you read right, Christmas trees are getting the Black Friday treatment today with deep discounts on amazing finds. It's not too late to buy, but if past years are any indication, these Black Friday Christmas tree deals won't last. Keep reading for our favorite Black Friday Christmas tree deals so you have save time (shopping for the best Black Friday deal) and money (who doesn't love that?).

The best Black Friday Christmas tree deals 2023

While you bask in a post-Thanksgiving haze of bliss and family, we've curated the best Black Friday Christmas tree deals that 2023 has to offer. These Christmas trees that will turn your living room into a winter wonderland that will keep your family in the holiday spirit all season. Take a look at the best deals on Christmas trees from Balsam Hill, Amazon, Walmart, and more, including Christmas trees for smaller spaces.

Balsam Hill Silverado Slim: $100 off

Balsam Hill

Capture the elegance of the Napa Valley with Balsam Hills' Silverado Slim artificial Christmas tree, which looks anything but artificial. Featuring ultra-realistic natural green looking foliage that features narrow foliage (41") that makes this tree ideal in smaller spaces.

Featuring 1.786 tips and scratch-resistant rubber feet and is pre-lit with stylish twinkly lights that allow you to create a pre-programmed light show that can be controlled by a mobile app from your phone.

This tree also comes with a storage bag for off season storage and an on/off foot pedal to power down the lights.

Costway 7.5ft Green flocked hinged artificial Christmas tree: $90 off

Walmart

A realistic artificial tree is hard to find, but thanks to the Walmart Black Friday sale, "the real thing" is just a click away. Featuring three easy-to-install sections, this 7.5 foot tree is made from high-quality PVC that needs no maintenance. This tree comes with a sturdy metal stand to keep this full-bodied tree stable all season long.

This beautiful tree is on sale now at Walmart, $90 (reduced from $101).









7.5 ft. Pre-Lit LED Brookside pine artificial christmas tree: 60% off

Home Depot

Home Depot's fast assembly 7.5 foot artificial Christmas tree will adorn your space creating brining holiday cheer all season long. Made with flame-resistant PVC tip, this tree features 1,550 branch tips that create a thick and lush appearance. This tree plugs into a power outlet, with 550 color-changing mini LED lights that can be controlled by remote (included).

Save 60% now with this Black Friday Home Depot Christmas tree deal, $79 (reduced from $199). Free shipping or store pickup included.

7.5' Aspen Fir artificial pre-lit Christmas tree with clear lights: 50% off

Amazon

This gorgeous 7.5-foot tree features lifelike needles designed to replicate the beauty of a real pine Christmas tree. This tree is constructed from flame-retardant and non-allergenic materials to keep your home safe all season. This tree is made to be easily assembled and taken down and comes with its own sturdy metal base.

This pre-lit Christmas tree is rated 4.3 stars at Amazon. "The perfect tree," says one verified reviewer. "So beautiful and bright but also easy to assemble. It only took us 20 minutes to put together and fluff."

Save over 50% on this pre-lit tree at Amazon. It's on sale for Black Friday for $221 (reduced from $448).

7.5' pre-lit Benton Pine Christmas tree with color-changing LEDs: $78

Amazon

This 7.5-foot artificial pre-lit Black Friday Christmas tree comes with color-changing LED lights sure to keep your home festive throughout the holiday season. The 1,279 branch tips are supported with a sturdy metal stand. This tree offers a quick set up feature to make assembly easy.

Walmart reviewers rate the tree 4.3 stars. Says one reviewer: "This tree is WAY more than I expected, especially for the price. It is absolutely gorgeous! It goes together easy, just take your time and fluff and it will be beautiful."

This Black Friday Christmas tree deal will be available at at Walmart now.

9' National Tree Company full Dunhill Fir Christmas tree: 50% off



Amazon

This impressive Christmas tree stands 9 feet tall with a 66 inch base diameter. It's a full-looking tree sure to become the centerpiece of your holiday decor, ideal for large room with tall ceilings. The realistic looking branches were carefully constructed to be as lifelike as possible.The branches are hinged and drop into the base for easy assembly. This tree is constructed with sturdy, hypo-allergenic and fire-resistant materials. Note that it does not come pre-lit.

"I'm very happy with the appearance of this tree," says one Amazon reviewer. "The sturdiness and the price point was probably less than what I would have paid for a real tree of similar height and fullness."

You can get this Christmas tree for half off this Black Friday at Amazon. Regularly priced at $580, get it for just $265 while supplies last.

7.5' Balsam Hill Woodland Spruce: $700 off

Balsam Hill

Even the grouchiest of Grinches will be hard pressed not to get into the holiday spirit courtesy of this gorgeous 7.5 spruce from Balsam Hill, now on sale for a $700 savings for Black Friday 2023.

1,381 branch tips adorn this tree, creating a robust, full look that replicates the real thing. The easy plug in system means lighting your tree is as simple as plugging it in to a nearby socket. The 540 lights shine bright, creating a beautiful homage to the Christmas spirit.

This premium Christmas tree also features scratch resistant rubber feet, an on/off foot pedal for the tree lights, extra bulbs just in case and a three-year warranty.

A dream of tree, this Christmas tree is now $699 (reduced from $1,399).

4' National Tree Company pre-lit white Christmas tree: $25 off

Amazon

This tree by National Tree Company is a No. 1 Amazon best seller. And it's on sale for Black Friday.

Even if your winter temperatures never dip below 70 degrees, this lovely 4-foot tree from National Tree Company ensures you'll have a white Christmas. This tree features hundreds of branches designed to look and feel realistic with gorgeous white lights which adorn the tree.

This tree includes a durable metal base and is made from sturdy, high quality materials and hypo-allergenic, fire-resistant needles.

"The lights are very pretty and the tree has a little blue tint to it which I love," says one Amazon reviewer about this 4.4-star rated tree. "It gives off the perfect amount of light at nighttime!"

Save 56% on this Christmas tree for Black Friday. It's just $20, reduced from $45.

42" Sharper Image ornament tree: $28 off

Sharper Image

If you're looking for a different take on Christmas trees, take a look at this Black Friday deal from Sharper Image.

The Ornament Tree doesn't require assembly and doesn't take up much space, measuring just 42 inches tall. It offers 21 spaces and hooks to display your favorite ornaments. Use this as a holiday decor centerpiece -- it makes a standout buffet table decoration.

The Ornament Tree is on sale for Black Friday for $112 with code BLACK (reduced from $140).

8' pre-lit Christmas tree with 750 LEDs: $219 off

Walmart

This 8-foot artificial Christmas tree features 750 LED lights that present five different colors and 11 different patterns, turning your living room into the best Christmas light show in town. The dense PVC needles create a realistic, fresh-cut look that doesn't require the maintenance of a real Christmas tree. A sturdy metal base is included.

Walmart reviewers rate this Christmas tree 4.4 stars. "I thought it was going to be a hassle when I opened the box," says one reviewer. "And it wasn't! It was 3 pieces and the stand. It took me a little over an hour just because all the little branches had to be picked and opened up. But when I was done my toddlers were wowed with it!"

Originally $399, this Christmas tree is on sale now at Walmart for $180.

4' National Tree Company pre-lit 'Feel Real' mini Christmas tree: $44 off

Amazon

Standing 4 feet tall and featuring a homey burlap base, this artificial Nordic Spruce comes with 200 white lights. This tree is constructed with high quality materials, with hypo-allergenic, fire-resistant needles.

This small tree is a great option for offices and small apartments that just don't have space for a larger Christmas tree.

Get big Black Friday savings on this mini Christmas tree at Amazon. It's priced at just $154 (reduced from $190).

Looking for even more Black Friday deals? Fashion, beauty, sports fan gear, fitness equipment, furniture, appliances, mattresses, toys – no matter the category, we have your holiday shopping needs covered. Plus, we're sharing ways to help you make your dollar work harder during Cyber Week and beyond.

