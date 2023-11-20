We found must-see Black Friday 2023 deals on KitchenAid stand mixers at Amazon and Best Buy

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

KitchenAid

The holiday season is here, and we can practically smell all the delicious winter treats we want to make. Luckily, it's a great time to invest in a new stand mixer. Amazon has discounted the bestselling KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus for Black Friday, and it can help make all of your homemade pumpkin pies and Christmas cookie dreams come true. Plus, it's perfect gift for those who love to bake, but have smaller kitchens. Plus, we found a deal on a larger, 5.5-quart KitchenAid stand mixer at Best Buy that's worth shopping.

Amazon has tons of incredible early Black Friday deals -- and the CBS Essentials shopping team is finding them all for you. Keep reading to find out how to score these hot Black Friday deals before they're gone.

KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus stand mixer: $280 (26% off)

Amazon

This mini stand mixer offers full-size power in a compact design, making it perfect for small kitchens. Its durable metal construction with 67 touchpoints ensures thorough mixing. Plus, the convenient tilt-head design makes adding ingredients a breeze. The stand mixer currently has an impressive 4.7-star rating on Amazon with over 4,200 reviews.

"My KitchenAid stand mixer is quiet, powerful and really built to last. I wish I would have bought one years ago," an Amazon reviewer says.

Score this top-rated stand mixer now for an incredible deal on Amazon. It's currently on sale for $280 (regularly $380).

Why we like the KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus stand mixer:

It has a tilt-head that makes it easy to add ingredients.

It comes in nine different color options.

It's lightweight and compact for easy storage when not in use.

It would make a great holiday present for the baker in your life hostess gift

KitchenAid 5.5-quart bowl-lift stand mixer: Save $200

Best Buy

Looking for a larger stand mixer? Then check out this Best Buy Black Friday deal on a 5.5-quart KitchenAid stand mixer. The on-sale mixer offers 11 different mixing speeds that can fold, stir, beat, knead and shred ingredients. The mixer's three-point locking bowl provides added stability when mixing heavy, dense ingredients.

Get this top-rated stand mixer now for $200 off at Best Buy.

Why we like the KitchenAid bowl-lift stand mixer:

It comes with a dough hook, wire whip attachemt and a coated flat beater.

The bowl-lift mixer offers twice the power if KitchenAid's tilt-head mixers.

It has a 4.7-star rating on Best Buy's website.

Related content from CBS Essentials

