7 top Stanley cup Black Friday deals from their 2023 sale

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Stanley

While the cult-favorite 40 oz. Stanley The Quencher H2.0 FlowState tumblers aren't on sale for Black Friday, Stanley is still throwing one heck of a sale on other Stanley cups right now. The drinkware brand has up to 60% off select items at its Black Friday sale. These include reviewer-loved water bottles, beer pints, French presses and more. Click the button below to shop all the deals.

Or, below, some great finds from Stanley's Black Friday sale. Find sale prices on The Quick Flip go bottle, The Wild Imagination Flowsteady big bear bottle and more. These make for great Christmas gifts.

Top Stanley Black Friday deals

Stanley's sale ends Dec. 4, 2023, but be sure to strike now before these top sellers are out of stock.

Stanley The Quick Flip go bottle, 36 oz.: $21 (save 25%)

Stanley

This 4.4-star-rated The Quick Flip go water bottle has a trigger action lid and fits in your cup holder. It keeps drinks hot for up to 10 hours or cold for up to 18.

"I put ice and water in it on Thursday for a tennis match and there was still ice on Saturday, and by Sunday the ice was gone but the water was still cool!" a reviewer says.

Five colors are currently on sale at $21, reduced from $28.

Stanley The Wild Imagination Flowsteady big bear bottle, 17 oz.: $26 (save 26%)

Stanley

Kids will love this cute The Wild Imagination Flowsteady big bear bottle with a Stanley logo bear on it. Its lid slides to unlock and this bottle keeps their water cold or hot. This bottle even comes with Bear Track Badges so kids can personalize it.

"Love the design and ability to adjust the flow," a reviewer says. "Also love that you can lock it. Perfect for my kindergartner."

Three colorways are on sale now, at $26, reduced from $35.

Stanley Adventure stacking beer pint 2-pack: $23 (save 23%)

Stanley

These Adventure stacking beer pints are great to go, and they even stack for easy storage. This stunning lavender hue is on sale.

These pints are super durable and keep your beer cold for up to four hours. They can keep drinks hot for up to 45 minutes.

These beer pints are currently $23, reduced from $30.

Stanley classic trigger action travel mug, 16 oz.: $21 (save 22%)

Stanley

Keep drinks hot (for up to seven hours) or cold (for up to 30 hours iced) in this travel mug with a trigger-action (push button) lid. It'll fit in your cupholder and is made of stainless steel, so it won't get all banged up during your outdoor endeavors.

This travel mug is currently on sale in rose quartz glow, at $21, reduced from $27.

Stanley classic Stay Chill vacuum insulated pint glass, 16 oz.: $20 (save 23%)

Stanley

Drink a beer around the campfire in this travel pint glass. Its lid even has a handy built-in bottle opener.

Not into beer? You can also fill it with water or coffee. It keeps drinks cold for up to 4 hours and iced for up to 17 hours. It keeps hot drinks warm for up to an hour.

This pint glass is on sale in eight colors at $20, reduced from $26.

Stanley French coffee press, 48 oz.: $53 (save 24%)

Stanley

Make coffee on the go with this 4.6-star-rated French press. It can keep your coffee warm for up to four hours and is dishwasher-safe.

"Keeps coffee hot for hours," a reviewer says. "No glass means nothing to break."

This 48-ounce French press is on sale in seven colors for $53, reduced from $70.

Stanley aluminum The Big Grip beer stein, 24 oz.: $19 (save 24%)

Stanley

Yup, there's even a Stanley beer stein. It fits two cans of beer and keeps your drink cold for up to five hours.

"No more chilled pint glasses," a reviewer says. "This is way better! Bought this to drink beer outside in the summer heat to keep my beer consistently cold. Works perfectly."

This beer stein is on sale in six colors for $19, reduced from $25.

Stanley The Quencher H2.0 FlowState tumbler, 40 oz.: $45

Scheels

Are you ready to invest in a Stanley cup after all? They do make great Christmas gifts.

The popular cup is not on sale right now, but we think it's still worth it. Check these links to see which Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState tumbler colors are in stock on the Stanley website and at Amazon right now. This stainless steel mug keeps drinks cold for 11 hours and hot for 7 hours. Iced drinks even stay cold for two days.

Related content from CBS Essentials