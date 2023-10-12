The best Christmas gifts for gamers in 2023, according to our in-house gaming experts

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Choosing the perfect gift for gamers can feel like setting the holidays to hard mode. What would someone who spends countless hours playing "Final Fantasy XVI" want to find under a tree on Christmas morning? What about gamers who want to experience the latest in virtual reality, or kids who love console-based gaming? If you have absolutely no idea where to start when it comes to finding great gift options for gamers, you've come to the right place.

Gamers are usually looking for their next virtual adventure, or the hardware to play it on. Many of them have their hearts set on a brand new console or ways to make their existing gaming gear provide better immersion. With this in mind, our in-house gaming experts have chosen some of the best gifts for gamers in 2023 that you can buy right now. These game-related holiday gifts are guaranteed to level up the holidays in the best way.

The best gifts for gamers in 2023

Whatever your budget, or the age and experience level of the gamers you're shopping for this holiday season, here's a collection of awesome gift ideas curated by our in-house gaming experts.

For gamers who want to visit new worlds: Meta Quest 3 Starter Bundle

There's no question that virtual reality will be the next big thing in interactive gaming -- allowing people to fully immerse themselves in virtual worlds in ways that have never before been possible.

The new Meta Quest 3 is currently the most advanced and popular VR / mixed reality headset from the folks at Meta. This latest generation double's the graphics processing power found in the Meta Quest 2. It offers stunning visuals on its 4K+ infinite display that combines seamlessly with enhanced 3D audio.

At the moment, there are more than 500 immersive games, social experiences and applications compatible with the Meta Quest 3. And thanks to this headset's enhanced battery life (now up to 2.2 hours per charge), gamers have more time per play session to experience all of your favorites. The Quest 3 also offers a slimmer profile and a more comfortable design than its predecessor.

This starter bundle includes the Meta Quest 3 headset with 128GB of internal storage, a pair of Touch Plus controllers, a copy of the "Asgard's Wrath 2" game (a $60 value), and a Meta Quest 3 carrying case. This holiday season, the Meta Quest 3 is the most sought after mixed reality gaming headset, so inventory may be limited.

For gamers looking for a new laptop: Dell Alienware M18 Gaming Laptop

The Dell Alienware M18 gaming laptop is a veritable powerhouse. It's the perfect option to gift anyone looking for a gaming laptop. It's pricey, but it's one of the best ones you can buy right now. It's also virtually guaranteed to impress most gamers.

The laptop's expansive 18-inch screen delivers top-notch visuals, optimal for 1080p and 1440p gaming. It boasts the latest AMD Ryzen 9-7845HX CPU with a Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU. This GPU allows for RTX ray tracing and the use of AI to generate incredible visuals and fast performance, especially when playing the more than 250 games designed to take full advantage of this technology.

Meanwhile, the FHS+ (1,920 x 1,200 pixel resolution) touchscreen display offers a 480Hz refresh rate and a 16:10 aspect ratio. It supports both Dolby Vision and Dynamic Display Switching. You also get 100% DCI-P3 for on-screen color accuracy. This means the laptop is ready to play any of the latest PC games and showcase their graphics in incredible detail, while generating ultra smooth animations.

This configuration of the Dell Alienware M18 includes a 1TB SSD for internal storage and 32GB of RAM. Windows 11 comes preinstalled.

For gamers who like to play in the cloud: Logitech G Cloud Handheld Console

The Logitech G Cloud Handheld Console makes cloud gaming straightforward and efficient. You can access hundreds of AAA video game titles, each of them streaming smoothly at up to 1080p 60fps. You're not just limited to one cloud gaming service, either. This handheld gaming system integrates with Xbox Cloud Gaming, Google Play, Steam Link and Nvidia GeForce Now, which opens up its one-player and multi-player game library considerably.

The 7-inch full HD touchscreen (with its 60Hz refresh rate) makes games look great, too, which is impressive, given how light and sleek the unit is. Factor in a 12-plus hour battery life and it's clear this handheld is made for extended gaming sessions.

The Logitech G is equipped with everything it needs to upgrade any mobile gaming experience, like haptics, a gyroscope, and re-mappable controls. With support for Wi-Fi speeds up to 800+Mbps on a 5GHz connection, all popular games will run smoothly.

For gamers who want a powerful new console: Microsoft Xbox Series X

The Series X is the most powerful Xbox to date. This makes it the perfect gift for hardcore gamers ready for an upgrade to their existing Microsoft Xbox console. With 12 teraflops of graphic processing power, it boasts fantastic visuals that fully utilize DirectX ray tracing for more detailed and smoother graphics than previous Xbox systems.

Thanks to its Xbox Velocity Architecture that servers up quick load times and gameplay reaching up to 120 FPS, it's the perfect gift for impatient players who hate waiting for games to load. Plus, its quick-resume feature lets players jump back into your game without missing a beat.

There's a massive library of new games and old titles that the console supports by way of backward compatibility. You can also pick up a membership to Xbox Game Pass, which unlocks access to hundreds of games that you can play for a small fee per month.

This version of the XBox Series X offers true 4K gaming (when used with a compatible TV or monitor) and includes a 1TB SSD for storage. For immersive sound, the system supports Dolby Digital 5.1, DTS 5.1, and Dolby TrueHD with Atmos.

For gamers who want the world's most popular console: Sony PlayStation 5

A PlayStation 5 is one of the must-have consoles every gamer wishes for. So, the person you're buying for is likely no different. With its stunning 4K resolution graphics, advanced haptics, lightning-fast SSD, and immersive 3D audio, players will enjoy enhanced, immersive and interactive experiences across all genres of games.

Powered by an 8-core AMD Zen 2 processor and backed by 10.3 teraflops of graphical power, the PS5 offers superior all around performance. What stands out, however, is its ultra-fast SSD. Games load incredibly fast. Plus, it's easy to resume where the player left off when they come back from a break.

While the PS5 is an impressive console from a hardware standpoint, the system's vast library of exclusive games is where it truly shines. Due to its popularity this holiday season, finding a PS5 in stock and being sold for its suggested retail price (as opposed to at a hefty premium) could be a challenge, so start your shopping early.

Many retailers, including Amazon, still have the Disc version of the console in stock, but the less expensive PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Console is virtually impossible to find in stock. Even Sony's own website is currently sold out.

Right now, the PlayStation 5 Console with "Marvel's Spider-Man 2" bundle is available from Amazon for $499 (which is 11% off its usual $560 price). The PlayStation 5 Console with "Call of Duty Modern Warfare III" bundle is also in stock and on sale for $499.

For PC gamers who want to play on the go: Valve Steam Deck

The Valve Steam Deck is like a portable PC for your Steam library. Valve's SteamOS provides a somewhat similar gaming experience to a Nintendo Switch, but it's for PC users who want to play their favorite cloud-based games while on the go.

Valve Steam Deck runs on an AMD APU with 16GB RAM. It offers a 7-inch LCD touchscreen. Storage options include: 64GB eMMC, a 256GB SSD, or a 512GB SSD, but each can be expanded using an optional microSD card. Game performance is great as well, as compatible games display at a solid and steady 30 to 60 FPS.

Valve continually updates its list of supported titles from Steam, so there's always something to new play -- not to mention a vast library of classics. And if a game isn't directly compatible, cloud-based gaming services like GeForce Now are often a workaround. Battery life averages around three hours per charge.

For gamers getting into online streaming: Elgato HD60 X capture card

Some gamers like to share what they're playing with the world by way of streaming. If your giftee wants to stream on Twitch, here's a way to get them started down their own path to becoming a gaming influencer superstar.

The Elgato HD60 X is a capture device designed for content creators and streamers. It boasts 4K30 HDR10 or 1080p60 HDR10 in terms of quality, with passthroughs like 4K60 HDR10, 1440p120, 1080p120, and VRR. What sets it apart is its plug-and-play nature, meaning it doesn't require drivers for either Windows and Mac.

It's compatible with various apps from OBS to Streamlabs, which means gamers can stream to YouTube, Twitch and other popular services. The Elgato HD60X offers ultra-low latency, clocking in at under 100ms. There are no subscription requirements for use and it can capture as long as you play. Players are only limited to the amount of space on their hard drive.

Whether you know someone who wants to record gameplay videos or stream their gaming experiences and share them with the world, this is a great option.

For gamers who want to protect their vision: Gunnar gaming and computer glasses - Intercept

Lengthy gaming sessions can take a toll on the eyes. Gunnar computer and gaming glasses are designed to mitigate the strain that comes with lengthy screen time. They're made to filter out the blue light from computer screens and gaming monitors, which helps to reduce eye fatigue.

But Gunnar glasses aren't just for eye protection. They're pretty stylish, too. Plus, they can be worn for extended periods without discomfort, making them perfect for hardcore gamers or for working long hours at a computer monitor.

You can also get them custom-made with prescription lenses, but the prescription option is not available with progressive lenses. The frames themselves are made from lightweight plastic.

For gamers looking for a reliable headset: HyperX Cloud Alpha headset

Every gamer needs a great headset and the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless is a premium option that will likely work well for any PC or console-based gamer on your list. With an incredible 300-hour battery life on a single charge, this headset allows for extended gaming sessions. With its 2.4GHz wireless connectivity, it's great for playing online-based multiplayer gamings without being tethered to a console or PC.

The headset features DTS Headphone:X spatial audio, as well as a dual-chamber driver system to separates mids and highs from bass. This offers a solid wall of sound that works great with just about every game.

This headset is comfortable and well made. Its memory foam and breathable leatherette ear cups are plush, offering a premium feel around the ears. This makes the headset a good pick for both young and older players. And when the headset is used for online multiplayer gaming, its detachable noise-cancelling microphone means crystal-clear comms with allies and adversaries.

A new way to game on the go: Backbone One (iPhone)

The Backbone One is a controller device that transforms a smartphone into a handheld gaming system that offers access to PlayStation, PC, cloud-based and Xbox games. This version is compatible with the iPhone 14 (or later), but there's a separate edition that works with many Android-based smartphones.

Using analog triggers, tactile buttons and clickable thumbsticks, smartphone users can control games using a handheld controller inspired by the PlayStation DuelSense controller. Because the Backbone One supports multiple cloud-based gaming services (including Apple Arcade, PS Remote Play, Xbox Game Pass, Stream Link and Nvidia GeForce Now (all via the Backbone mobile app), a wide range of Windows PC, Xbox, cloud-based and Playstation games are accessible. (Subscription fees will apply to the various cloud-based gaming services.)

For gamers wanting an enhanced gaming keyboard: Razer Huntsman V3 Pro

For PC gamers at any skill level, the wired Razer Huntsman V3 Pro gaming keyboard has a highly customizable and versatile full-size keyboard design. It uses double shot PBT keycaps and Razer Analog Optical Switches (Gen-2). Integrated into the keyboard are separate media keys and a programmable dial, along with a powerful per-key RBG lighting system.

The switches offer an adjustable, dual step actuation range between 0.1mm and 4.0mm. All components utilized in this keyboard are high-end and durable. Even the top plate is made from aircraft-grade aluminum. Plus, the keyboard comes with a detachable leatherette wrist guard.

The keyboard's onboard storage holds up to six profiles. And specifically for gamers, the keyboard supports N-key rollover with anti-ghosting. In terms of gaming keyboards, the Razer Huntsman V3 Pro is defiantly one of our top picks.

For the gamer who's a Super Mario Bros. fan: Nintendo Switch OLED Model: Mario Red Edition

Since the Nintendo Switch was first released, Nintendo has offered an impressive library of family-friendly, fun and challenging games that feature some of the most popular video game characters in the world. Perhaps the most famous of the bunch is Mario from the Super Mario Bros. game franchise.

To celebrate the release of "Super Mario Bros. Wonder," an all-new and original, 2D side-scrolling Super Mario Bros. adventure, Nintendo released this limited edition version of the Nintendo Switch OLED Model. It's color scheme takes full advantage of the famous Mario red color.

"Super Mario Bros. Wonder" and "Super Mario RPG" are two of the latest and bestselling games to feature Mario this holiday season. Each is sold separately. However, to create the ultimate holiday gift for a gamer of any age who loves Super Mario Bros., we highly recommend this version of the Nintendo Switch OLED Model, along with the "Super Mario Bros. Wonder" ($60) and "Super Mario RPG" ($60) games.

For gamers wanting a powerful laptop: Asus ROG Strix G17 gaming laptop



Especially among older and more highly-skilled players, PC gaming is more popular than console-based gaming. But to truly experience the latest and most sophisticated Windows and cloud-based games, a higher-end gaming PC or laptop is required. That's where the Asus ROG Strix G17 comes in.

This higher-end gaming laptop offers a beautiful 17.3-inch WQHD IPS display with a 240Hz refresh rate and 2,560 x 1,440 pixel resolution. It's powered using an AMD 12-Core Ryzen 9-7845HX processor and includes a GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. The computer is also configured with 64GB of RAM and a massive 4TB SSD for storage. Plus, the laptop's keyboard features programmable RGB lighting.

With Windows 11 Home preinstalled, the Asus ROG Strix G17 is a souped up gaming laptop that offers wireless and Ethernet internet connectivity, along with a generous selection of ports. For the PC gamer who wants to travel with their gaming setup, this gaming laptop is the perfect option.

For gamers who want better ambient lighting: Nanoleaf Canvas

Gamers love to use colorful lighting to enhance their gaming space with bright, animated lights able to showcase eye-catching colors. Most of the latest and most powerful gaming keyboards, monitors and mice offer integrated and customizable RGB lighting. However, to extend the lighting decor throughout a gaming space, we recommend the Nanoleaf Canvas smart light tiles.

This starter set includes nine, square-shaped, LED smart light panels that can be attached to any wall and be placed in any design (as long as at least one side of each tile is touching another tile). Using the Nanoleaf app, someone can choose to display any solid color, different colors for each tile, or select from thousands of pre-created animated lighting sequences. The Nanoleaf app also allows people to create their own animated light patterns with ease.

The tiles get attached to a wall using two-sided mounting tape that's removable. Meanwhile, each touch-sensitive light panel is able to display any of more than 16 million colors. This starter kit includes a total of nine tiles. Expansion sets, containing four additional tiles each, are sold separately ($48). In addition to all of Nanoleaf's smart lighting sets being compatible and controllable using the same mobile app, Nanoleaf's smart lights can often be synced up directly with the RGB lighting integrated into other gaming gear, including keyboards.

For a gamer who wants a comfortable seat: Secretlab Titan Evo 202 gaming chair

Some gaming sessions can last for many hours. During that time, if you want the gamer in your life to be incredibly comfortable, we recommend a high-end gaming chair, like this Secretlab Titan Evo 202. This is a well-designed piece of home furniture that will look fantastic in anyone's gaming space.

Comfort features in this ergonomic chair include adjustable arm rests, a magnetic head pillow, four-way lumbar support, 165-degree recline and height adjustability. The chair comes in six color options and in three sizes. The Secretlab Titan Evo 202 is one of the best gaming chairs in existence and one that will allow a gamer to play their favorite games in maximum comfort and style.

For a gamer needing a keyboard: SteelSeries Apex 9 TKL

Not all PC gamers have the physical space or need for a full-size gaming keyboard. That's why companies like SteelSeries offer tenkeyless (TLK) gaming keyboards. These keyboards lack a numeric keypad, but still offer a full-size set of alphanumeric and Function keys, as well as directional arrow keys.

The Apex 9 TKL keyboard also offers fully customizability and per-key RGB lighting. It uses high-end optical switches and double shot PBT keycaps. This is a wired version of the popular gaming keyboard. It's swappable OptiPoint switches offer a 0.2ms response time and a two-point actuation design that can be customized to offer anything from a light 1mm press to a 1.5mm keystroke.

For a gamer who doesn't want to give up the added desk space that a full-size keyboard requires, this TKL gaming keyboard from SteelSeries is a great alternative. It's well-made and offers just about all of the keyboard features that are in highest demand by gamers.

