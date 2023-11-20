Paramount Plus just announced a huge Black Friday streaming deal: Get it for $2 per month
Black Friday 2023 is almost here, but the Black Friday streaming deals are live and they're fantastic. Paramount + is one of our favorite streamers, giving viewers access to top-tier NFL and college football games, high-quality original programming, not to mention Paramount + is the new streaming home of all Showtime content. And now Paramount+ is 67% off in a just announced, completely amazing Black Friday 2023 deal.
But you don't need to wait until Friday to get in on this big sale. The Paramount + Black Friday is live now and runs through December 3. Keep reading for more on this terrific Black Friday streaming deal.
Note: CBS Essentials and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of Paramount.
Paramount+ Black Friday deal: $1.98 per month for 3 months
Paramount+ give viewers access to all CBS original content and features its own original programming. A sports-lover's dream, the streamer has NFL football games airing on CBS, NCAA college football and is also the exclusive streaming home to Super Bowl LVIII.
What you can stream with Paramount+:
- All NFL games airing on CBS locally, plus nationally televised on all its subscription tiers
- On-demand CBS programming including hit shows like "Survivor" and "NCIS"
- Paramount+ original programming like "Lawmen Bass Reaves" and "Tulsa King".
- Professional soccer, including Champions League live
- SEC college football games
Get Paramount+ Essential for $1.98/month for 3 months ($59.99 billed annually). Or, get Paramount+ with SHOWTIME for $3.99/month for 3 months ($119.99 billed annually). At $10 a month for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, this Black Friday deal makes streaming your favorite shows, movies and sports the best value.
This limited-time offer ends Dec. 3, 2023. This Black Friday deal is only available to new and former subscribers.
Or get a month Paramount+ for free
Surprise -- there's not one, but two Paramount+ deals to take advantage of this Black Friday season. Right now, you can get your first month of Paramount+ for free when you use code STREAMNFL. Note that you can't take advantage of both these Black Friday streaming deals -- you'll need to pick one.
