Paramount Plus just announced a huge Black Friday streaming deal: Get it for $2 per month

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon/:Paramount Plus

Black Friday 2023 is almost here, but the Black Friday streaming deals are live and they're fantastic. Paramount + is one of our favorite streamers, giving viewers access to top-tier NFL and college football games, high-quality original programming, not to mention Paramount + is the new streaming home of all Showtime content. And now Paramount+ is 67% off in a just announced, completely amazing Black Friday 2023 deal.

But you don't need to wait until Friday to get in on this big sale. The Paramount + Black Friday is live now and runs through December 3. Keep reading for more on this terrific Black Friday streaming deal.

Note: CBS Essentials and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of Paramount.

Paramount+ Black Friday deal: $1.98 per month for 3 months

Amazon

Paramount+ give viewers access to all CBS original content and features its own original programming. A sports-lover's dream, the streamer has NFL football games airing on CBS, NCAA college football and is also the exclusive streaming home to Super Bowl LVIII.

What you can stream with Paramount+:

All NFL games airing on CBS locally, plus nationally televised on all its subscription tiers

On-demand CBS programming including hit shows like "Survivor" and "NCIS"

Paramount+ original programming like "Lawmen Bass Reaves" and "Tulsa King".

Professional soccer, including Champions League live

SEC college football games

Get Paramount+ Essential for $1.98/month for 3 months ($59.99 billed annually). Or, get Paramount+ with SHOWTIME for $3.99/month for 3 months ($119.99 billed annually). At $10 a month for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, this Black Friday deal makes streaming your favorite shows, movies and sports the best value.

This limited-time offer ends Dec. 3, 2023. This Black Friday deal is only available to new and former subscribers.

Or get a month Paramount+ for free

Surprise -- there's not one, but two Paramount+ deals to take advantage of this Black Friday season. Right now, you can get your first month of Paramount+ for free when you use code STREAMNFL. Note that you can't take advantage of both these Black Friday streaming deals -- you'll need to pick one.

Related Content from CBS Essentials